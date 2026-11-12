The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday released its second list of 31 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, replacing several sitting legislators, including a serving Cabinet minister. The party has nominated new faces in multiple constituencies across the state.

ALSO READ PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Metro Pink Line, flag off Vande Bharat train on Nov 13

The list was issued by AAP National Secretary Pankaj Kumar Gupta and includes candidates from the Majha, Doaba and Malwa regions.

In Amritsar North, the party has nominated Karamjit Singh Rintu in place of Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and resigned as a member of the Punjab Legislative Assembly.

Advertisement

In Patti, Tarn Taran district, Jaskanwar Singh Gill, popularly known as Jassa Patti, has been fielded instead of former minister and sitting MLA Laljit Singh Bhullar.

AAP replaces sitting MLAs in several constituencies

The party has also changed its candidates in Jalandhar Central, Chamkaur Sahib and Kharar. Nitin Kohli will contest from Jalandhar Central, replacing sitting MLA Raman Arora. In Chamkaur Sahib, AAP has nominated Jasvir Singh Garhi, who joined the party from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), in place of Charanjit Singh.

In Kharar, former minister and sitting MLA Anmol Gagan Mann has been replaced by Parminder Singh Goldy.

The reshuffle also includes changes in Lambi, Bathinda Rural and Shutrana. In Lambi, the party has dropped Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian and nominated his relative, Randhir Singh Dhira Khuddian.

In Bathinda Rural, Gopal Singh has been named as the candidate in place of sitting MLA Amit Rattan. Vaninder Kaur Loomba will contest from Shutrana, replacing Kulwant Singh Bazigar.

AAP’s second list covers 31 seats

With the latest announcement, AAP has named candidates for 31 constituencies in its second list for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. The state has 117 Assembly seats.

The candidate list reflects a significant reshuffle, with the party replacing several sitting MLAs and a serving Cabinet minister as it prepares for the next Assembly elections.