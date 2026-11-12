As Delhi-NCR finds itself under severe grip of smog, one location has surprisingly remained in the ‘moderate’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) climbed to 350, firmly in the ‘very poor’ category, up from 313 on Wednesday, PTI reported.

A thick, sepia-coloured haze shrouded the capital on Thursday, blurring its skyline as residents complained of coughs, burning eyes, and breathing difficulties. Amid this, low readings at Delhi Cantonment, military enclave in West Delhi, stood out.Cantonment’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 297 on Monday before dropping drastically to 135 on Tuesday and 117 on Wednesday, according to PTI.

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Of the 57 air quality monitoring stations that recorded data on Thursday, 10 were in the ‘severe’ category, 42 in ‘very poor’, four in ‘poor’, and only one in ‘moderate’. The Delhi Cantonment monitoring station recorded the city’s cleanest air, with a 24-hour average AQI of 138 (‘moderate’).

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What are the different pollution levels?

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as ‘good’, 51 to 100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 as ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 as ‘poor’, 301 to 400 as ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 as ‘severe’.

Experts’ POV

Low readings at Delhi Cantonment may not reflect cleaner air and could instead point to a fault in the station’s PM2.5 monitoring instrument, PTI reported, citing experts. Sunil Dahiya, founder and lead analyst at Envirocatalysts, told PTI, “Green cover cannot explain what we are seeing at the Delhi Cantonment station. This year, its PM2.5 reads at only about a quarter of the city level—the second-lowest among 57 stations in Delhi.”

Dahiya noted that the station’s PM10 levels hover between 60% and 80% of the citywide average. While fine particles typically account for roughly half of Delhi’s PM10 during the smog season, they currently make up just 17% at Cantonment. Trees and open spaces can reduce local dust, he explained, but they cannot remove three-quarters of fine particles while leaving coarse dust almost untouched.

Dahiya added that winter PM2.5 in Delhi consists largely of regional smoke and secondary pollution that spreads across the entire city. He said, “This pattern points to a likely fault in the station’s PM2.5 instrument, not cleaner air. IGNOU Maidan Garhi shows the same signature. The data alone cannot tell us why it is happening, and we are not suggesting anything deliberate.”

Other contributors

Meanwhile, biomass burning and secondary organic aerosols emerged as the largest contributors to Delhi’s pollution, accounting for 25.4% each of the pollution load, according to source-apportionment estimates by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), PTI reported.

Vehicular emissions contributed 17%, followed by secondary inorganic aerosols at 11.8%, mixed combustion at 10.7%, firecrackers at 7.1%, waste burning at 1.5%, mineral dust and ash at 0.9%, and industrial emissions at 0.2%.