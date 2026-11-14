While Jensen Huang has slipped out of the world’s Top 10 Richest list amid an ongoing personal controversy, the wealthiest person alive hasn’t entirely given up on the now-ousted chief executive of Nvidia. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, said in a social media post on Friday (US time) that efforts were being made to bring back the chipmaking giant’s co-founder days after the company’s board announced Huang had resigned.

Nvidia’s finance chief, Colette Kress, eventually took over as interim CEO while the Board continues its search for a permanent successor.

“A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I’m signing it too,” Elon Musk wrote in response to a tweet on his social media platform X.

Just days earlier, financial blog Zerohedge urged the richest man in the world to “hire Jensen,” as initial reports of an ouster emerged before Huang’s resignation. Elon later replied to the post “That would be an honour.”

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The Tesla and SpaceX boss isn’t the only high-profile figure rallying behind the former Nvidia CEO. Some of Silicon Valley’s most influential investors, including Shaun Maguire, a partner at Sequoia Capital, billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, Antonio Gracias, the founder of Valor Equity Partners and a longtime associate of Musk, and investor Gavin Baker, have argued that losing Jensen Huang would be severely detrimental to the future of America’s AI race.

A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I’m signing it too — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2026

Elon Musk backs Jensen Huang as potential Nvidia CEO candidates emerge

Musk’s post gained attention on social media around the time a report published by The Financial Times suggested the Nvidia board was eyeing British chipmaker Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas as a potential successor to Huang and had even reached out to him about the opportunity.

The Nvidia co-founder stepped down earlier this week as multiple reports shed light on his extramarital affairs. Mentions of the first relationship gained mainstream buzz worldwide as it involved a suspected Chinese spy. Huang has since issued an apology statement to employees for marital infidelity, in addition to addressing his family in a note now published on the company website.

Huang shares two children with his wife, Lori Huang. Both kids, Madison and Spencer, who work at Nvidia, were initially also floated as potential successors. 36-year-old Spencer Huang is director of product management for the robotics arm of Nvidia’s business, and 35-year-old Madison Huang is Nvidia’s senior director of product marketing.

US President Donald Trump had even proposed former Apple chief Tim Cook amid the ongoing Nvidia CEO search.

Other media reports, prediction markets and analyst discussions also floated numerous top bosses as potential successors to Huang. The list includes Indian-origin leaders Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, Palo Alto Networks chief Nikesh Arora and Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian.

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Colette Kress’ years-long commitment to Nvidia also appears to have earned a big-time favour, with some considering her a viable permanent successor in the long run.

Elon Musk’s viral post surfaces after reports of an internal Nvidia post

Before Huang’s abrupt resignation from Nvidia, a longtime engineer at the tech company is believed to have urged the board in an internal post to consider employee sentiment before taking any action, according to a Wired report published Thursday. It made headlines as the company was weighing how to move through the developing situation, having initially announced that Jensen Huang would stay on while a probe was launched.

The Wired report, citing internal correspondence, suggested that the employee post garnered more than 1,600 comments, as several members even attempted to persuade the board to find a way to reinstate Huang.

It remains unclear whether Musk’s post was alluding to the reported employee efforts.

In the meantime, the Nvidia board has done its bit in silencing all and any kind of rumours in the air.

“Any speculation regarding individual candidates, whether internal or external, is premature,” it said in a statement, highlighting that no formal confirmation has been made on the front.