Passengers travelling on Bengaluru Metro’s newly inaugurated Pink Line should take note of three station name changes sanctioned by the Centre. The stations are IIMB, JP Nagar 4th Phase and Tavarekere, with the changes proposed by the Karnataka government following local demands.

The development comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 7.5 km elevated section of the Pink Line between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere on Friday, November 13. The project was completed at a cost of around Rs 3,470 crore, and passenger services started at 6 am on November 14.

Karnataka minister Krishna Byre Gowda confirmed the renaming sanction in an X post on November 12. The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs also communicated its approval through an official letter dated November 11.

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Bengaluru Metro Pink Line: Check old and new station name

Existing name Approved new name IIMB Bilekahalli–IIMB JP Nagar 4th Phase NS Palya–JP Nagar 4th Phase Tavarekere S.G. Palya (Suddagunte Palya)

As per the ministry’s letter, a gazette notification formalising the changes will be issued in due course.

Why are these Metro stations being renamed?

The changes follow recommendations made by a Karnataka government committee after examining representations from local residents. IIMB station will comprise Bilekahalli, the revenue village associated with the area. On a similar note, JP Nagar 4th Phase will include NS Palya, another local revenue village.

Tavarekere station will remain S.G. Palya because the committee found that Tavarekere village is situated some distance away, whereas S.G.Palya is a more widely recognised locality name.

The committee also recommended retaining the existing name of Kalena Agrahara, Jayadeva stations and Hulimavu station. Krishna Byre Gowda stated that the proposals were discussed in the presence of minister Ramalinga Reddy, MP Tejasvi Surya and MLAs Uday Garudachar and Satish Reddy.

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PM Modi inaugurates Pink Line: When will services commence?

PM Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar jointly flagged off the Metro service on November 13 and travelled on the train after buying separate tickets. During the journey, Shivakumar briefed PM Modi about the double-decker elevated corridor accommodating both a Metro line and a road flyover.

The newly launched 7.5 km section has six stations, with public services starting at 6 am on November 14. The complete Pink Line will comprise 21.25 km with 18 stations. While the elevated sections have opened, the remaining 12 underground stations are still under construction.

The corridor is likely to provide interchange connectivity with the Electronic City Metro line at Jayadeva station, boosting travel options for commuters in southern Bengaluru.