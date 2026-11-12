The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed district authorities in Punjab to assess and verify areas affected by paddy stubble burning following a recent spike in farm fires. This is among a series of measures to step up monitoring, enforcement and paddy residue management.

The Indian Express reported on Thursday that estimates of burnt areas in key agricultural states, including Punjab and Haryana, remain “unverified” and “unfinalised”, according to an RTI response from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI). The report also noted there was no standardised methodology to officially measure the extent of farmland burnt in these states.

Women carried dry straw fuel for fire from a stubble burning field. (Express Archive Photo by Harmeet Sodhi)

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The directive was issued during a high-level review meeting chaired by CAQM Chairperson Rajesh Verma on Thursday. Other directions issued to district authorities in Fatehgarh Sahib, Khanna, and Patiala include enhanced monitoring and enforcement measures, including satellite monitoring of fire hotspots.

Reviews carried out in 3 districts

Officials reviewed paddy residue management and enforcement measures in the three districts, along with district administration and police officials.

During the review in Patiala, district authorities were directed to undertake assessment and ground-truthing of burnt areas, monitor ex-situ utilisation of paddy straw, ensure efficient use of crop residue management (CRM) machinery, and intensify information, education and communication (IEC) activities, officials said.

In a post on X, the CAQM also called for zero tolerance towards violations and strict enforcement.

In Fatehgarh Sahib, Verma directed officials to step up patrolling and satellite monitoring of fire hotspots, take strict action against violations, and provide support to farmers using CRM machinery. Closer coordination between the civil administration and police was also stressed to ensure a zero-burn season.

Verma also visited an edible oil mill in Khanna along with Punjab government officials to review the use of paddy straw as boiler fuel. The visit included an assessment of boiler efficiency and arrangements for sourcing and storing straw from farmers. Industries were urged to increase the use of paddy straw as fuel to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and prevent stubble burning. Stubble burning in Rahti Mouran village in Patiala district. (Express Archive Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

10,466 farm fires recorded so far

According to satellite monitoring data from the IARI, a total of 10,466 paddy residue burning events were recorded across six monitored states and Delhi between September 15 and November 11, 2026, including 874 incidents on November 11 alone.

Overall farm fires across the region have declined by roughly 19.5% compared to the 13,002 events logged during the same period in 2025.

Punjab, however, has recorded a 22.4% year-on-year increase, rising from 4,507 incidents in 2025 to 5,517 incidents so far this season, with 515 fires detected on November 11.

In contrast, all other monitored states have seen sharp year-on-year reductions over the same window:

Madhya Pradesh dropped 34.9% from 3,569 to 2,324 events

Rajasthan fell 12.8% from 1,577 to 1,375

Uttar Pradesh declined 63.2% from 2,224 to 818

Uttarakhand recorded a 55.6% drop from 486 to 216 events

Haryana fell 50.8% from 435 to 214

Delhi dropped from 4 to 2 incidents

Within Punjab, the 2026 surge has been heavily concentrated in districts such as Firozpur (728 events), Tarn Taran (687), Sangrur (628), Bathinda (499), and Patiala (374), though the state’s cumulative count remains far below earlier years — down from 7,029 in 2024, 23,730 in 2023, and 75,321 in 2020.

The CAQM had constituted an expert committee led by the National Remote Sensing Centre in January 2024 to standardise a methodology for mapping burnt areas using satellite imagery. However, the protocol remains under validation, with ground-truthing exercises revealing discrepancies between satellite-derived maps and observations on the ground. “Burnt area statistics are yet to be authenticated and finalized and is work in progress,” the IARI said.