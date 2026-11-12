Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his daughter Harshita Kejriwal have received death threats from a person claiming to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, reported The Indian Express.

The caller reportedly demanded Rs 7 crore, threatening to kill the two if the money was not paid.

An FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime police station in SAS Nagar (Mohali) after Jarnail Singh, AAP MLA from Delhi’s Tilak Nagar constituency, approached the Punjab Police with a complaint.

According to the complaint, Singh received a phone call on November 6, followed by a threatening message on his personal WhatsApp number. The caller allegedly claimed to represent the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and asked Singh to pass on an extortion demand to Kejriwal, warning that the AAP leader and his daughter would be killed if Rs 7 crore was not paid.

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AAP MLA flags security concerns, seeks probe

In his complaint to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), SAS Nagar, Singh described the threat as a serious security concern, considering Kejriwal’s position as a prominent national political leader. He alleged that the unidentified caller had exploited his position as an elected representative to communicate the extortion demand and threats against the AAP convenor and his family.

Singh has sought a detailed investigation into the incident, including scrutiny of call detail records, IP logs and the location of the device from which the threatening messages were sent. He has also urged the police to identify and arrest those responsible.

Technical investigation underway

The AAP MLA has further requested coordination between the police and other law enforcement and security agencies to ensure the safety of the people targeted in the threat.

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According to the FIR, Inspector Sunil Kumar has been assigned to investigate the case. A technical investigation is currently underway to trace the caller and establish the source of the threats.