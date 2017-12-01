Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban: Good news, Centre clears construction of 112,083 affordable houses

The govt approved the construction under its flagship PMAY (Urban), with an investment of Rs 8,105 crore.

The ministry of housing and urban affairs has approved the construction of 112,083 more affordable houses under its flagship Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Urban), with an investment of Rs 8,105 crore, a government release said. The central assistance for the same will be Rs 1,681 crore. The approval was given at the 28th meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee, the release said, adding that the total homes sanctioned under PMAY(U) has now gone up to 3,052,828. Madhya Pradesh has been sanctioned 34,680 homes in 25 cities and towns, the highest among states, with an investment of Rs 3,080 crore, followed by Jharkhand with 28,477 homes in five cities and towns, with an investment of Rs 2,080 crore.

Haryana got 24,221 houses sanctioned in 28 cities and towns with an investment of Rs 1,721 crore, followed by Maharashtra with 11,523 homes with an investment of Rs 860 crore, Kerala with 9,836 homes at an investment of Rs 295 crore and Mizoram with 3,270 houses at Rs 65 crore. A total of 44,692 new homes have been approved to be built under the beneficiary-led construction (BLC) component of PMAY(U), while enhancement of 1,857 homes in Haryana were sanctioned under BLC. Launched on June 25, 2015, the aim of PMAY is to address the gap in housing demand and supply in urban areas in respect of economically weaker sections, low- and middle-income groups and meet the target of ‘Housing for All’ by 2022.