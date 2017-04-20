Coming soon on Indian Railways, premium airlines-type train toilets

New toilets also have an automatic fragrance dispenser and soap dispenser, with specially coated flooring to reduce soiling. (The Indian Express)

The Indian Railways is planning a makeover in train toilets to make them resemble premium-class airlines. At the moment, toilets in the train are a pain-point for the Railways and its passengers. According to ‘The Indian Express’, the Railways is ready with new kind of modular and ergonomic toilets for all AC and non-AC classes.

The interiors of western-style toilets for AC coaches, which are made of imported Korean material, are predominantly white with soft, non-reflective LED illumination. The steel sink in toilets will be replaced with a modular wash-basin. The toilet seat is also attached with stainless steel. As per the report, engineers had also tried sensor-based touch-free taps also, but that idea has been cancelled.

For non-AC coaches, new toilets carry a signature blue theme with a “posh look”, officials told the paper.

New toilets also have an automatic fragrance dispenser and soap dispenser, with specially coated flooring to reduce soiling.

Even the door-locks in new toilets have been made like in aeroplanes. The report, further said that It would take Railways more than Rs 3.5 lakh per toilet to make the upgrade.

In the meantime, with an aim to enhance the convenience of passengers’ and commercial viability of Indian Railways, The Centre has recently ordered that all Metre Gauge tracks in the country will be converted into Broad Gauge phase-wise.

Speaking in Lok Sabha, during the Question Hour, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu had said that all Metre Gauge lines would be converted into Broad Gauge phase-wise, for which a decision has already been taken.

He had also said that the Railway Ministry has been mobilising Rs 3.5 lakh crore for completion of incomplete and old projects gradually.

“In the past, foundation stones were laid for many projects without making financial provisions. We have now decided that all sanctioned and old incomplete projects will be completed phase-wise,” he was quoted as saying by Indian Express.