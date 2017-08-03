Border stand-off with China can be resolve through talks: India

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said in the Rajya Sabha that “patience is key to resolving problems” because of patience is lost, there can be provocation on the other side.(PTI)

India today said the border stand-off with China cannot be resolved through a war but can be settled through bilateral talks. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said in the Rajya Sabha that “patience is key to resolving problems” because of patience is lost, there can be provocation on the other side. “We will keep patience to resolve the issue,” she said referring to the Dokalam stand-off issue with China. “We will keep engaging with China to resolve the dispute,” Swaraj said replying to a discussion on “India’s foreign policy and engagement with strategic partners” during which members voiced concern over the stand-off and raised questions over India’s policy.

In response to questions, she said military readiness is always there as the military is meant to fight wars. “But war cannot resolve problems. So wisdom is to resolve diplomatically,” the external affairs minister asserted. She expressed confidence that the issue can be resolved through bilateral talks.