Sonia Gandhi Upcoming book: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi joined Instagram on Wednesday, giving readers a glimpse of her upcoming memoir, ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’. She shared the first look of the book in the presence of her friend Manju Dubey. The Congress leader entered a social media platform at 79. Her arrival comes as Indian politicians increasingly use Instagram to share political messages, public engagements and personal moments.

A glimpse into her memoir

In her first Instagram post, Sonia Gandhi introduced her memoir as a story of “love, duty, loss and finding a place to belong”. She also shared photographs featuring her daughter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress leader and MP from Wayanad.

“Hello everyone, I’m truly grateful to share this moment with you all; the first look of Belonging: A Journey of Love. It is a story of love, duty, loss and finding a place to belong. I look forward to sharing it with you,” she wrote. Her first post featured a video of her sitting in a library, holding the book, turning its pages and looking through photographs. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined her in the video, and the two shared a hug.

Sonia Gandhi’s Instagram account follows three accounts: her son Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the Congress party. Rahul Gandhi has around 16.3 million followers, the Congress party has 15.9 million, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has 2.9 million. Unlike her children and several other political leaders, Sonia Gandhi has not been active on social media platforms such as X and Facebook

What the memoir covers

Her book traces Sonia Gandhi’s life from her childhood in post-war Italy to her years in India. The story begins in Cambridge in 1965, where 19-year-old Sonia Maino met Rajiv Gandhi and fell in love with him. The memoir also explores her early life in Italy, her marriage into the Gandhi family and her adjustment to Indian culture.

According to the publisher’s description, Sonia Gandhi learnt Hindi, began wearing saris and developed a taste for Indian food. The book also looks at her relationship with her mother-in-law, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Indira Gandhi was assassinated in 1984, after which Rajiv Gandhi became prime minister. He was assassinated in 1991.

In a statement released through Knopf, Sonia Gandhi said much had been written about her family, but few accounts had explored their personal motivations and human weaknesses. She described the book as a tribute to their humanity.

Disagreement over the Indian edition

The memoir has attracted attention even before its release because of a reported disagreement between Sonia Gandhi and Penguin Random House India (PRHI). On August 28, Penguin Random House India clarified that it was not publishing the book in India. The publisher also said reports suggesting that it had withdrawn because Sonia Gandhi refused to accept changes did not accurately describe what had happened.

Media reports had suggested that the publisher wanted certain portions of the manuscript edited or removed, but Sonia Gandhi did not agree to the proposed changes. Some senior Congress leaders also alleged that the publisher had faced pressure to remove passages concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and China’s occupation of Indian territory. However, neither publisher has publicly confirmed the exact content of the disputed passages.

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HarperCollins India announced on September 4 that it would publish and distribute the Indian edition of the memoir. The international edition will be released by Alfred A. Knopf, an imprint of Penguin Random House in the United States. Reports indicated that HarperCollins agreed to publish the book without requesting changes to the manuscript.

Release date and what to expect

The worldwide edition of ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’ is scheduled for release on November 10. The Indian edition will also go on sale on the same date through HarperCollins India. The memoir gives readers an opportunity to understand Sonia Gandhi’s journey beyond her public image as a political leader. Through accounts of her childhood, marriage, family losses and years in politics, the book explores how she built a life in India while dealing with personal challenges and public responsibilities.