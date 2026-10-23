The shares of Tonbo Imaging debuted at Rs 1,162 on the BSE on Friday, October 25, reflecting a premium of 66% to its issue price of Rs 700. Shares of Zetwerk Manufacturing listed at Rs 159 on BSE, a premium of 5.3% to the issue price of Rs 151.

Similarly, shares of Sahajanand Medical Technologies debuted at a premium of 7% at Rs 368.05 while Bonfiglioli Transmissions listed at Rs 586, same as its issue price.

Here is a look at the key details of the issues –

Tonbo Imaging: Business fundamentals, issue details

The public issue of Tonbo Imaging India was open for subscription from October 15 to October 19, with the company aiming to raise Rs 852.19 crore from the primary market. The entire amount comes from an offer for sale, which means 1.22 crore shares are being sold by existing shareholders.

The price band for the issue was fixed between Rs 665 and Rs 700 per share. The issue is being managed by JM Financial, while KFin Technologies is acting as the registrar.

Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses: Issue details

Zetwerk’s Rs 5,012 crore issue picked up pace on its very last day of bidding, as the offer was fully subscribed on Day 3. However, the retail applicant category remained undersubscribed. By the end of its subscription period, the offer was booked 3.06 times. The offer opened on October 15 and closed on October 19.

Zetwerk’s public offer comprised a fresh component of Rs 2,830 crore, for which the firm issued 18.75 crore fresh equity shares. Investors offloaded 14.45 crore shares through the offer-for-sale route to raise Rs 2,182.33 crore.

Sahajanand Medical Technologies: Issue details

The Sahajanand Medical Technologies IPO of Rs 475 crore, which closed for subscription on October 19, had witnessed active investor participation. Its share price band was fixed at Rs 327 to Rs 344 per share.



Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India is acting as the registrar. The issue was subscribed 14.20 times. QIBs led the pack; however, the employees’ quota was undersubscribed. The IPO was entirely an offer for sale, as investor groups are offloaded 1.38 crore shares aggregating to Rs 475.48 crore.

Bonfiglioli Transmissions : Issue details

The IPO saw healthy investor participation, by the end of its subscription window on October 19. The issue was booked 46.06 times. QIBs led the participation, with the portion being booked more than 100x, while the NII segment also attracted active investor interest.

Bonfiglioli Transmissions IPO is a book build issue of Rs 2,533.66 crore. The issue is entirely an offer for sale, as shareholder Bonfiglioli S.p.A. will offload 4.32 crore shares of Rs 10 each. Axis Capital is the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India is acting as the registrar.