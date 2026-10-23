Sensex, Nifty at pre-open: The GIFT Nifty was trading higher in early trade on Friday, October 23, signaling a positive start to the day for Indian equities. GIFT Nifty was 129 points higher, or 0.6%, at 22,843.50 points.

However, crude oil prices remain significantly higher, hovering around $113 per barrel while global cues were also weak with Asian markets opening sharply lower.

Investors will also track domestic triggers such as the second-quarter earnings, which are likely to influence market sentiment during the session.

Key global and domestic cues for October 23, 2026

Asian Markets Today

Asian markets opened lower on Friday, October 23. South Korea’s Kospi fell 2.42% while the Kosdaq declined 2.6%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.5% and the broader Topix fell 0.86%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.2% lower.

Crude Oil Today

Crude oil prices were slightly lower in early trading on Friday, with Brent crude oil hovering close to $113 per barrel. Crude oil prices remain significantly higher than their pre-West Asia war levels.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures was 0.2% lower at $99.17 per barrel.

US Stock Futures on Friday

US stock futures were flat. Dow Jones futures were flat on Thursday while S&P 500 futures were up 0.06%. The Nasdaq-100 futures lost 0.1%.

US Markets on Thursday: US stocks plunged on Thursday. The S&P 500 ended 1.2% lower at 7,663.43 points. The Nasdaq Composite ended 2.6% lower at 26.008.86 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 11.89 points, or 0.02%, and ended at 52,867.98 points.

US Dollar Today

The US Dollar Index (DXY) , which measures the value of the dollar against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading at 101.56. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar with major currencies.

The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, and others. On October 22, the Indian rupee ended at 94.82 against the US dollar.

Gold Rate Today

COMEX gold was trading lower at around $4,043.20 per ounce in early trade on Friday.

The rate for 24-carat gold today in India is Rs 1,43,370 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,07,527.5 per 10 grams. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,36,618.97.

Silver Rate Today

COMEX silver was trading 0.6% lower at $54.67 per ounce in early trade on Friday.

Silver prices in India were at Rs 200.01 per gram on Friday.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,022.32 crores on Thursday, according to NSDL data. Domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 1,614.32 crores.

Top sectors in Thursday’s trade

In Thursday’s trading session, the Education sector gained the most, ending 4.5% higher. This was followed by the hotel sector, which closed 2.3% higher.

The sugar sector was the worst hit, ending 3.8% lower. The cables sector fell 3.2%.

Group-wise gainers and losers in Thursday’s trade

In Thursday’s session, the Poddar Group gained 3.4%, followed by the Patodia Group, which closed 1.8% higher.

The Essel Group was the worst hit on Thursday, ending 5% lower, followed by the Nagarjuna Group at 4.6% lower.