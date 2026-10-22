India has strongly criticised a United Nations special rapporteur for describing Dawood Ibrahim’s criminal network, D-Company, as an India-based organisation. New Delhi argued that the description contained serious factual errors and warned that such inaccuracies by UN mandate holders could undermine the credibility of the international body.

Raghoo Puri, First Secretary at India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, raised the objection on Wednesday during a meeting of the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly. He was responding to a report by Ben Saul, the UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism. This is a developing story.