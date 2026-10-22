Karnataka, facing its most severe southwest monsoon deficit in 55 years driven by a strong El Niño phenomenon, has sought immediate release of Rs 20,585 crore drought relief from the Centre. The state has declared 226 taluks drought-affected, with the estimated economic loss, based on cultivation costs, projected at Rs 62,481.88 crore.

On Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara wrote separate letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers Amit Shah and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, highlighting the scale of agricultural losses caused by the severe drought.

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2026 southwest monsoon second-lowest for the season since 1956

Karnataka received 551 mm of rainfall during the 2026 southwest monsoon, which was 35 per cent less rainfall than the normal period.

The rainfall was the second-lowest for the season since 1956 and the seventh-lowest since 1901, news agency PTI reported, citing the state government’s assessment.

At least 226 taluks in the state have been drought-affected, resulting in crop damage across 57.93 lakh hectares, including 53.92 lakh hectares of agricultural and 4.01 lakh hectares of horticultural crops.

The Rs 20,585.73 crore assistance sought to the Centre, includes Rs 6,128.70 crore as input subsidy for crop losses, Rs 12,146.99 crore as gratuitous relief for 61.91 lakh small and marginal farmers, Rs 1,727 crore for drinking water supply and Rs 583.04 crore for animal husbandry and livestock protection.

Emphasising the need for immediate support to farmers, Parameshwara said the proposed gratuitous relief had been fixed at Rs 327 per day for 60 days. The state government has also sought assistance to set up 476 cattle camps and 583 fodder banks to protect livestock from the impact of the drought, according to PTI.

“Protecting the interests of farmers, children and vulnerable communities during this drought crisis remains a priority for our Government. We are committed to ensuring that necessary relief reaches those affected and that their livelihoods are safeguarded,” the minister said on X.

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Minister urges revision of existing input subsidy norms

The minister also raised concerns over the continued reliance on Agricultural Census 2015-16 data to determine input subsidy assistance. The practice, he said, could result in a shortfall of approximately Rs 1,669.50 crore.

He urged the Centre to use Karnataka’s updated Farmer Registration and Unified Beneficiary Information System (FRUITS) database, which, as per the minister, would facilitate accurate identification of beneficiaries and a more precise assessment of relief requirements.

He also sought an additional Rs 427.20 crore under ‘PM POSHAN’ to provide nutritious meals to schoolchildren during summer vacations in drought-affected taluks and Rs 70.96 crore under the Supplementary Nutrition Programme to support vulnerable beneficiaries.

He called for a revision of existing input subsidy norms in view of rising cultivation costs and the 16th Finance Commission cycle.