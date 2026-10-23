Six Parsi and Zoroastrian community organisations have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing solidarity with the Tata Trusts and the Tata family amid the ongoing developments involving Tata Trusts and Tata Sons, and urging stakeholders to protect the group’s existing governance model and philanthropic legacy.

In a letter dated October 7, the organisations said the developments had implications beyond a corporate or shareholder dispute, with the future character and purpose of one of India’s most respected institutions at stake.

Tata Sons’ unlisted status under scrutiny

The note comes as the two key entities in the Tata ecosystem find themselves at loggerheads regarding the future of the Tata Group holding company as a privately held company. While both Tata Trusts and Tata Sons have resolved to keep the latter unlisted, RBI’s rejection of its application to surrender its certificate of registration as a core investment company has changed the situation.

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At a recent Tata Sons board meeting in September, the board resolved to start compliance measures with the guidelines governing upper layer non-banking financial company (NBFC).

The joint letter by Parsi bodies makes a case for preserving the existing ownership structure of Tata Sons, in which the Tata Trusts are the majority shareholders, arguing that it has enabled the group to pursue long-term objectives while maintaining its commitment to ethics, philanthropy and social responsibility.

“The ownership structure of Tata Sons, majority by the Tata Trusts, has enabled the Group to pursue long-term objectives while maintaining an unwavering commitment to ethics, philanthropy and social responsibility,” the letter said.

Parsi bodies warn against changes to Tata Sons’ structure

The organisations also cautioned against viewing the debate over a potential listing of Tata Sons merely as a regulatory or technical matter. They said any change that alters the balance between long-term stewardship and short-term market expectations could affect the group’s ethos and defining character.

The letter urged all stakeholders to approach the current challenges with the larger national interest in mind and ensure that the values associated with the Tata name remain protected for future generations.

It also highlighted the group’s investments in sectors such as information technology, defence, semiconductors, clean energy and electric mobility, arguing that its long-term approach has helped build capabilities critical to India’s development.

The signatories said preserving the Tata legacy was a matter of broader public interest rather than merely a corporate concern.

The letter was signed on behalf of the boards of trustees of the Bombay Parsi Punchayet (BPP), the Federation of Parsi Zoroastrian Anjumans of India (FPZAI), the Federation of Zoroastrian Associations of North America (FEZANA), the Zoroastrian Trust Funds of Europe (ZTFE), the Global Council of Zoroastrians Trust (GCZT) and the World Zoroastrian Chamber of Commerce (WZCC).