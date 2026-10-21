Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was stopped at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport for three hours late on the night of October 19 and fined Rs 50,000, according to a report by The Indian Express (IE). Mann was returning from Paris on an Air France flight with his wife, Dr Gurpreet Kaur. He had travelled to Paris on the intervening night of October 16–17 to promote Punjab’s agricultural produce, specifically kidney beans and chickpeas at the SIAL Paris international food festival.

Why was the Punjab CM detained and fined?

Upon landing around 11:00 PM, the Chief Minister and his wife waited in the VIP lounge while expecting their baggage. After two hours, officials informed them that customs authorities had held their luggage, the Indian Express reported, quoting sources. Punjab CM was then taken to the customs enclosure, where officials inspected the bags in his presence.

According to the IE report, the luggage contained everyday items, including clothes, shoes, belts, daily-use watches, and personal jewellery. Two accompanying Punjab government officers, Principal Secretary Ravi Bhagat and Delhi Resident Commissioner S. Karuna Raju, paid the Rs 50,000 fine. The penalty was initially drawn from the Resident Commissioner’s imprest account and later reimbursed by the Chief Minister.

Political Outrage

The incident triggered a sharp political confrontation in Punjab. Ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) media in-charge Baltej Pannu released a video statement alleging that Mann faced “unnecessary harassment” despite travelling on an official promotional visit. Pannu claimed officials initially allowed Mann to leave but returned, citing “pressure from above” to issue a Rs 50,000 challan. He also alleged that India’s Consul General in Paris failed to receive the Chief Minister, violating protocol directions previously issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

“Has it ever happened that a Chief Minister of a state was kept waiting at an airport for three hours and then issued a challan of merely Rs 50,000?” Pannu asked in his statement.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia targeted Mann on social media, claiming the Chief Minister and his wife were questioned over allegations of carrying excess luggage or undeclared funds after celebrating Mann’s birthday in France. Majithia stated they were eventually permitted to leave due to Mann’s official status.

The episode reflects broader political friction between the AAP administration in Punjab and the BJP-led Central government over law enforcement, state funding, and political clearances for foreign visits. Following his return, Mann launched a direct attack against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing the BJP of prioritising Punjab only during election cycles.