Infosys Q2 FY27 Results Today Live: Infosys will announce its Q2FY27 results today after market hours. The Q2 earnings season for the IT sector comes amid fears of AI-led deflation, weak demand and elevated pricing pressure.

Infosys Q2FY27: 5 key sectors to watch out for

FY27 revenue guidance AI opportunity and deflation risk in focus Margins Headcount and attrition Large deal, TCV

Infosys Q2FY27: What Analysts expect

Infosys is expected to report organic constant-currency (CC) revenue growth of 1.1% sequentially in Q2FY27. Around 50 bps of this growth is expected to come from the reversal of a revenue headwind recorded in the previous quarter.

“Underlying organic growth remains modest, reflecting AI-led deflation and a weak demand environment,” Kotak noted.

Axis Direct also expects Infosys’ revenue to grow 1.4% QoQ, “led by deal ramp-up, inorganic contribution and vertical performance.”

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