An Indian national was killed, and at least three others were injured in attacks on an airport and an oil field in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, as Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia stepped up strikes on the kingdom’s aviation and energy infrastructure.

India strongly condemned the attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure, calling them “completely unacceptable” and demanding that they stop immediately.

The attacks have also disrupted flights between India and Saudi Arabia, leaving thousands of Indian Umrah pilgrims stranded in the kingdom.

Around 4,000 Indian pilgrims are stranded in the holy cities of Makkah and Madina in Saudi Arabia after airlines cancelled flights amid rising tensions and security concerns in the region. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has urged the government and aviation regulator to arrange additional flights to bring them back to India.

“Around 4,000 pilgrims from India are stuck in Makkah and Madina. They had flown via @IndiGo6E @AkasaAir @airindia but are now stuck there since these Airlines have cancelled their flights,” Owaisi said in a post on X.

In his post, Owaisi urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to allow airlines to operate larger aircraft to accommodate the stranded passengers.

“The Indian pilgrims have been abandoned by their travel agents,” Owaisi alleged, seeking urgent government intervention and immediate assistance for those stranded.

Arrange special flights to bring back Umrah pilgrims: Owaisi urges Centre



Read full article: https://t.co/HU3nvNJFGW — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 22, 2026

MEA coordinates with airlines to bring pilgrims home

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said around 3,000 stranded Umrah pilgrims had returned to India from Saudi Arabia over the past week on available flights. More than 10,000 other pilgrims had also returned during the same period on their scheduled flights.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General in Jeddah were in touch with airlines and tour operators to help those still stranded return home at the earliest.

“Arrangements are being discussed to facilitate the return of other Umrah pilgrims at the earliest,” Jaiswal said.

He added that Indian missions, with help from community volunteers, were providing all possible assistance to the affected pilgrims.

Jaiswal said 24-hour control rooms had been set up to help Indian nationals facing difficulties. The missions were also issuing regular advisories to keep people informed.

Indian airport staff member killed in Dammam attack

A drone and missile attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on Wednesday killed Kamlesh Pandey, 37, who was from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. Pandey worked as a member of the airport’s ground staff in Dammam, the capital of Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province. Two other Indian nationals were injured in the attack.

In a separate attack on the Shaybah Oil Field, another Indian national was injured. The oil field is located on the northern edge of the Rub’ al-Khali desert.

Saudi air defence systems intercepted and destroyed a drone before it could hit the oil field, which is operated by Saudi Aramco, the kingdom’s national oil company. However, debris and shrapnel from the intercepted drone fell near the facility, killing two workers, one from the Philippines and the other from Nepal. An Indian and a Pakistani national were injured.

Before Pandey’s death, Mohammed Yusef, 37, an IT professional from Hyderabad, was killed in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 11.

Yusef was travelling to Saudi Arabia with his wife and three children to perform Umrah when the attack took place. Five other Indian nationals were injured in the incident.

Saudi Arabia is home to around 2.75 million Indians, including migrant workers, professionals, businesspeople and religious pilgrims who travel to the kingdom for Haj and Umrah.

IndiGo, Akasa Air suspend services on key Saudi routes

The flight disruptions follow the suspension of services between India and several Saudi Arabian cities amid rising regional tensions and security concerns after attacks on Saudi infrastructure.

IndiGo has cancelled flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madina until October 24. Akasa Air has also extended the suspension of its flights to Riyadh until October 24. Air India and Air India Express have announced cancellations on key routes to Saudi Arabia.

The cancellations have left passengers uncertain about when they will be able to return. Pilgrims are facing extra difficulties as their accommodation and travel plans are often arranged through tour operators with fixed schedules.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General in Jeddah have asked affected passengers to stay in touch with their airlines and travel providers as efforts continue to arrange their return.

Airlines are offering refunds or the option to reschedule flights, depending on the carrier and the conditions of individual bookings.