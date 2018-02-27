300 businessmen, investors to attend India-Jordan forum

To further widen and deepen economic engagement for bilateral trade and investment between the two countries, around 300 businessmen and investors from India and Jordan will exchange ideas at the India-Jordan Business Forum on Wednesday in New Delhi. (Reuters)

The business forum, organised by industry body Ficci, will be addressed by Jordan's King Abdullah II and will focus on encouraging Indian investments and exploring new business opportunities in the areas of infrastructure, healthcare, ICT, renewable energy, fertilisers, chemicals, FMCG and media, among others. The meeting will also be addressed by key policymakers from India and Jordan and top Jordanian and Indian CEOs. According to sources, India considers Jordan an "oasis of stability and harmony" in conflict-ridden West Asia. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the visiting king meet in New Delhi, both sides will aim to further boost ties in several key areas and to finalise a framework for defence and security cooperation, they said.

In their talks, Modi and the king are also expected to explore ways of deepening trade ties.

The Palestinian issue, ways to deal with terrorism radicalisation and extremism are likely to figure, apart from key bilateral and regional matters in talks between the king and Modi on Thursday, the sources said. During the visit, the king will also participate in a session in a conference titled ‘Islamic heritage: Enhancing harmony and coexistence’, in which the visiting leader will deliver a speech. A translation of a book, ‘A Thinking Person’s Guide to Islam — the Essence of Islam in 12 versus from the Quran’, will also be released at the event, being organised by the India Islamic Cultural Centre. India is Jordan’s fourth largest trade partner after Iraq, Saudi Arabia and China. Earlier this month, Modi, during his visit to Jordan, invited the king to make a state visit to India in late February for three days. India and Jordan have enjoyed friendly ties since diplomatic relations were established in 1950. Modi’s visit to Jordan was the first bilateral trip by an Indian prime minister in three decades.