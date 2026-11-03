Kotak Neo’s Diwali picks for Samvat 2083 outlines 12 stocks across sectors, with both the fundamental side and the technical side. The brokerage sees upside potential from 7% to 72% in these stocks.

The list includes metal companies, FMCG majors, defence picks, small finance banks, and information technology players.

Kotak Neo’s Fundamental Diwali picks:

APL Apollo Tubes

The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 2,594 per share, implying an upside of 20% from the current market price of Rs 2,157.10.

APL Apollo Tubes is India’s largest structural steel tube manufacturer, and offers over 5,000 products catering to infrastructure, real estate, housing, commercial construction and industrial applications.

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Its structural steel capacity is planned to expand to 8 million tonnes by FY28 from 5 million tonnes. A rising share of value-added products continues to support profitability and the company is also a beneficiary of increasing investments in infrastructure, construction, energy and urban development.

“Revenue/PAT expected to grow at ~16%/~19% CAGR over FY26-FY29E, supported by operating leverage and capacity expansion. Strong growth visibility, improving return ratios (ROE/ROCE ~24%) and continued market share gains support a positive outlook.”

Eternal

Kotak has a target price of Rs 435 for Eternal, implying an upside of 25% from its current market of Rs 348.60.

Eternal is transforming into a diversified consumer-tech platform, with Blinkit emerging as the key growth engine. Zomato and Blinkit delivered a strong September quarter, with net order value growth of 21% and 79%, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA margins also expanded sequentially, reflecting improving operating leverage.

“Blinkit has raised its expansion target and now expects to surpass 3,500 dark stores by March 2027, supporting its sustained growth trajectory. We expect Eternal to deliver a robust 63% revenue CAGR over FY26–29E, led by rapid expansion in quick commerce and sustained growth in food delivery,” the brokerage said.

As scale improves and operating leverage strengthens, Kotak expects EBITDA margins to expand from 2.2% in FY26 to 4.6% in FY29, driving a meaningful improvement in profitability.

Fundamental picks

Stock name Target price (Rs) Upside potential APL Apollo Tubes 2,594 20% Eternal 435 25% Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) 5,305 7% Jubilant Ingrevia 970 72% Persistent Systems 6,500 7% Titan Company 5,050 12% Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 85 49%

Hindustan Aeronautics

Kotak has a target price of Rs 5,305 for Hindustan Aeronautics, implying an upside of 7% from its current market of Rs 4,960.

HAL’s integrated model across production, repair, overhaul, upgrades, engines, avionics and lifecycle support remains a key differentiator. Its order book was at Rs 2.55 lakh crore as of FY26, providing 7-8 years of revenue visibility. HAL’s order pipeline remains robust with Rs 90,000 crore near-term prospect pipeline.

“For FY27, HAL also expects significant opportunities from Tejas Mk2, LUH (Light Utility Helicopter) and IMRH (Indian Multi-Role Helicopter) program. Su-30MKI upgrade could be a meaningful medium-term opportunity. Management sees exports and civil aerospace as a strategic growth vector. We expect HAL’s revenue to grow at 16% CAGR over the next five years,” Kotak said.

Jubilant Ingrevia

The brokerage has a target price of Rs 970 for Jubilant Ingrevia, implying an upside of 72% from its current market of Rs 563.95.

Kotak has a positive stance on the stock amid the correction due to the renewal of hostilities in West Asia, the company’s acquisition of Zettaone, and concerns around the outlook for the FMC contract.

Jubilant Ingrevia is the brokerage’s top pick in the chemicals sector. Incremental revenues of Rs 500 crore from the existing order book are seen flowing into the specialty chemicals segment each year from FY27-29, Kotak said.

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“The steadily-building new product pipeline across end-use industries is encouraging. The nutrition segment should also continue to grow well. Our estimates still imply a doubling of EPS over FY26-29E, versus a 21x FY28E P/E.”

Persistent Systems

The brokerage has a target price of Rs 6,500 for Persistent Systems, implying an upside of around 7% from its current market of Rs 6,092.

The company is among the best positioned to benefit from the AI-driven spending. The Nagarro acquisition offers an opportunity to gain mindshare among a wider set of enterprises. Kotak believes its management can improve Nagarro’s business performance, accelerating revenue growth, alongside margin expansion.

“Strong bookings performance over recent quarters should continue to support healthy growth in the near term. We expect organic yoy revenue growth of 19.9% in constant currency in FY27E. We estimate consolidated EPS CAGR of 31% during FY27-29E. Comfortable balance sheet position even assuming an entirely debt-funded acquisition,” Kotak said.

Titan Company

Kotak has a target price of Rs 5,050 for Titan Co., implying an upside of 12% from its current market of Rs 4,503.

Stable gold prices would help Titan gain market share and improve margins in the medium term.

The company has maintained consolidated jewelry sales guidance at 19-20% on a CAGR basis. With market share still in single digits, Titan sees enough headroom for growth to deliver its stated ambitions.

“The lab-grown versus natural narrative has receded substantially, with both categories now coexisting in the market. Titan reiterated ~11% margin levels as the normalized range for the jewelry business. Underlying jewelry growth gives comfort amid tapering gold price tailwind. We model 17%/18% CAGRs in consolidated jewelry sales/EBIT over FY26-29E,” Kotak said.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

The brokerage has a target price of Rs 85 for Ujjivan Small Finance, implying an upside of 49% from its current market of Rs 56.99.

Ujjivan is a scheduled commercial bank with 880 branches across 26 states and a Rs 45,700 crore loan book. It reported robust profitability in Q2FY27, with a 20% return on equity and a 2.4% return on assets.

The bank’s asset quality remained strong. “We like Ujjivan for its outperformance in the recent microfinance cycle and view it as a play on the benign asset quality environment.”

Diwali 2026: Kotak Neo’s Technical picks

Bajaj Finance

The Bajaj Finance share price has witnessed sustained selling over the last several months and has corrected by over 20% from its peak, and is now trading near its 200-day simple moving average (SMA).

“A sustained reversal could take the stock toward 1200 in the coming period. We recommend adopting a staggered accumulation strategy, with 50% of the position initiated at current levels and the remaining 50% added near 850. A stop-loss at 770 should be maintained to manage downside risk,” it said.

Technical picks

Stock name Trading strategy Bajaj Finance Initiate 50% position at current levels; accumulate the remaining 50% near ₹850. Stop-loss: ₹770. ICICI Bank Fresh buying at current levels and on declines towards ₹1,400–1,300. Maintain a positive bias above ₹1,200. Stop-loss below ₹1,200. JSW Steel Fresh buying at current levels; accumulate further on a decline towards ₹1,200. Stop-loss below ₹1,150. Bharat Electronics (BEL) Initiate 50% position at current levels; accumulate the remaining 50% near ₹350. Stop-loss: ₹340. Reliance Industries Fresh buying at current levels; accumulate further on declines towards ₹1,100. Stop-loss below ₹1,050.

ICICI Bank

The ICICI Bank share price has found strong support near Rs 1,300 after a short-term correction, and is now trading comfortably above its 20-day and 200-day SMAs.

“As long as the stock sustains above 1200, positional traders may maintain a positive bias and look for a target of 1800. Fresh buying can be considered at current levels and on declines toward the 1400 to 1300 zone. A stop-loss below 1200 is recommended to manage downside risk,” Kotak said.

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JSW Steel

The JSW Steel share price has also corrected over 13% from its peak in the last few months.

Kotak said fresh buying can be considered at current levels, with further accumulation on a decline towards Rs 1,200. “Considering the overall technical setup, positional traders may maintain a positive bias, with target of 1475…A stop-loss below 1150 is recommended to manage downside risk,” it said.

Bharat Electronics

The Bharat Electronics share price is currently near a crucial retracement support zone, which could provide a base for a potential recovery after months of decline.

“Moreover, the daily chart and momentum indicators are showing oversold conditions, suggesting that downside momentum may be losing strength and the stock could be poised for a meaningful rebound. For contrarian traders, 340 would act as a key support level. As long as the stock sustains above this level, the possibility of a recovery toward 410 remains strong. We recommend a staggered buying approach, with 50% of the position initiated at current levels and the remaining 50% accumulated near 350. A stop-loss at 340 is recommended to manage downside risk,” as per Kotak.

Reliance Industries

For the Reliance Industries share price, Kotak said, “We are of the view that the stock has completed its corrective wave, and we could expect a fresh uptrend from the current levels. Considering the overall technical setup, positional traders may maintain a positive bias, with targets of 1400. Fresh buying can be considered at current levels, with further accumulation on declines toward 1100. A stop-loss below 1050 is recommended to manage downside risk.”

Conclusion

Kotak’s Diwali picks for Samvat 2083 offer 12 key stocks across sectors such as metals, defence, FMCG, and small finance banks. The brokerage’s fundamental picks present significant growth opportunities, driven by expansion plans and new products, while its technical picks identify stocks that have corrected in recent months and offer fresh buying opportunities.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.