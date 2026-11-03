The Bombay High Court on Tuesday criticised the controversy surrounding actor Dia Mirza’s video for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) environment-friendly Diwali campaign and directed the civic body to restore the clip on its social media platforms, reported PTI.

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale took suo motu cognisance of the issue and expressed “deep pain and displeasure” over the removal of the video. The court said it was anguished by the “petty mindset” of certain individuals, particularly those holding positions as representatives of the public.

The judges observed that a campaign aimed at raising awareness about environmental protection and air and noise pollution should not have been drawn into an unnecessary controversy. They also said there was no reason to question the civic body’s choice of a celebrity to communicate the message.

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The controversy erupted on Monday after the BMC removed Mirza’s video following objections from Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam and comments by Mayor Ritu Tawde, who described the actor as “anti-Hindu”. The civic body had engaged several public figures to promote an eco-friendly Diwali and discourage the use of firecrackers.

High Court calls removal of video an unwarranted reaction

The court said the BMC commissioner had made an appropriate decision in selecting celebrities for the awareness campaign. It also expressed disappointment that the civic body had taken down Mirza’s clip after objections from political leaders.

The bench asked the BMC to re-upload the video and cautioned those who had objected to it against making remarks that could undermine social harmony. It stressed that people must be respected irrespective of their religion, caste or community.

“There has to be a secular spirit, and the Constitution expects citizens to foster the same. If the clip was taken off, then it would be ideal that the same should be re-uploaded,” the court said, reported PTI.

It added that Mumbai’s social fabric depended on a shared sense of belonging and warned against allowing loose comments to disturb that bond.

“We have not seen any politician or any person who made remarks yesterday put up videos spreading awareness. We are a secular country. We are really hurt by this. The issue pertains to the environment and every person, irrespective of their religion and caste, is breathing the same air,” the HC said.

The judges said the removal of the video was a knee-jerk response that was not warranted, particularly as the message concerned public welfare and environmental protection.

“What happened yesterday is the most unfortunate, to say the least. We are deeply pained by what has happened. Such a knee-jerk reaction was unwarranted. The message spread in the video was for the good of all persons irrespective of their religion and caste,” the court said.

Court says firecracker restrictions apply throughout the year

The High Court also clarified that its directions on firecrackers were not linked to Diwali or any particular religious festival. The BMC’s awareness campaign followed the court’s orders prohibiting the bursting of firecrackers on public roads and streets throughout the year.

The bench pointed out that fireworks were used on several occasions, including weddings, processions, election celebrations and cricket victories. It said the objective of the restrictions was to protect the environment and curb air and noise pollution.

“Firecrackers are burst at all times like during marriages, processions, election victories and after cricket matches. Our order concerns all 365 days. The paramount consideration is the environment and control of air and noise pollution,” the bench said.

The judges reiterated their displeasure over the political controversy and said environmental awareness should not be viewed through the lens of religion or individual identity.

“We are deeply pained and express our displeasure. Why is a different colour being given to all this unnecessarily? We have the highest respect for everyone, but we are not pleased at all with what happened yesterday,” the court said.

The bench further emphasised the need for collective participation in environmental campaigns, saying that anyone should be free to promote awareness on such issues.

“We need to nurture a sense of goodwill and togetherness and a strong sense of belonging to the society when it comes to issues pertaining to the environment. What is this petty mindset? We don’t approve of this. Someone comes forward, and then this person is reprimanded,” it added.

The BMC campaign also featured videos by actors Madhuri Dixit and Nishigandha Wad, as well as cricketer Ajinkya Rahane. Their clips continued to remain available on the civic body’s X and Instagram accounts after Mirza’s video was removed.