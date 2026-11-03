Cyclone Murasu Landfall Live: The landfall process of Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu is underway along the south Andhra Pradesh coast, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) estimating that it will continue for another two hours.

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In its latest bulletin, the weather department said a major portion of the cyclone’s wall cloud had moved over land, while its eye was entering the coast. The landfall point is located between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole.

The IMD has forecast gale winds of 100-110 kmph, with gusts reaching 120 kmph, along and off the coast during the landfall process. These conditions are likely to persist until Tuesday morning.

The department has also warned of a storm surge of around 1.0-1.5 metres above the astronomical tide, which could inundate low-lying areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh until the morning of November 3.

The maximum surge is expected in Bapatla, Krishna and Prakasam districts before gradually weakening, the IMD said. Heavy spells of rainfall are also likely along the state’s south coast over the next 12 hours.

Meanwhile, Kothapatnam Beach in Ongole has reported heavy rainfall accompanied by very strong winds as the cyclone moves across the coastal region.

Cyclone Murasu landfall: Naidu directs officials to remain on high alert

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to remain on high alert and take all necessary measures to prevent loss of life as Cyclone Murasu approaches the state’s coast. The storm is expected to make landfall near Kothapatnam, close to Ongole.

During a teleconference with officials to review preparedness across the affected districts, Naidu was briefed that the cyclone was likely to cross the coast in the early hours of Tuesday, with wind speeds reaching 100-110 kmph.

The chief minister sought updates on rainfall and wind conditions in Nellore, Prakasam and the Kothapatnam coastal belt. Officials informed him that light drizzle was reported in Nellore, while Ongole recorded moderate rainfall and the Kothapatnam area received light drizzle.

Naidu asked officials to ensure that residents in areas expected to face the worst impact do not venture outdoors until the cyclone crosses the coast. He said protecting lives must remain the administration’s foremost priority.

Cyclone Murasu: CM stresses power restoration, protection of irrigation infrastructure

The chief minister instructed staff at Swarna Grama and Swarna Ward offices to ensure that information and warnings about the cyclone reach residents at the grassroots level.

Referring to the loss of lives during Cyclone Arnab despite precautionary measures, Naidu stressed that such incidents must not recur during Murasu.

He also directed officials to take steps to limit damage to property and prevent breaches in canals and irrigation tanks. While wind speeds are expected to be lower than those recorded during Cyclone Arnab, he asked electricity department personnel to remain prepared for emergencies.

Officials were instructed to ensure that damaged power poles are repaired and electricity supply is restored promptly in areas affected by the storm.

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