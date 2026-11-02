Cyclone Murasu: Indian Railways has cancelled as many as nine trains as a precautionary measure ahead of Cyclone Murasu, which is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur during the night of November 2 and the early hours of November 3.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, with gusts reaching 120 kmph, as the severe cyclonic storm approaches the coast. In view of the weather threat, South Coast Railway (SCoR) has strengthened its emergency preparedness, established round-the-clock control rooms and stepped up passenger assistance arrangements across its network.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin issued on Monday, Cyclone Murasu was centred over the west-central Bay of Bengal at 2:30 pm, near latitude 14.3°N and longitude 80.9°E. The system was located approximately 100 km east of Nellore, 120 km southeast of Kavali, 160 km northeast of Chennai, 160 km southeast of Ongole and 210 km south of Machilipatnam.

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The Severe Cyclonic Storm “Murasu” [Pronunciation: Murasu]” over Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 1430 hours IST of today, the 02nd November, 2026 over the same region near Latitude 14.3°N and Longitude 80.9°E, about 100 km east of Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), 120 km southeast of Kavali (Andhra Pradesh), 160 km north-northeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 160 km southeast of Ongole (Andhra Pradesh) and 210 km south of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to move northwestwards and cross south Andhra Pradesh coast as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph between Nellore and Narsapur, to the south of Ongole during midnight (2330 Hrs IST) of today, the 02nd November to early hours (0400 Hrs IST) of tomorrow, the 3rd November, 2026. The Severe Cyclonic Storm “Murasu” is under the continuous surveillance of Doppler Weather Radars at Chennai, Machilipatnam and Visakhapatnam. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 2, 2026

The storm moved nearly northwestwards at a speed of around 10 kmph during the preceding six hours. The IMD said it was very likely to move northwestwards and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast as a severe cyclonic storm between 11.30 pm on November 2 and 4 am on November 3.

Cyclone Murasu: Indian Railways cancels nine trains

South Coast Railway has cancelled nine passenger and express services operating across Andhra Pradesh to minimise risks and avoid inconvenience to passengers during the cyclone.

The following trains have been cancelled:

Train number Route Cancellation date 67225 Vijayawada–Gudur Passenger November 2 67226 Gudur–Vijayawada Passenger November 3 12744 Vijayawada–Gudur Express November 2 12743 Gudur–Vijayawada Express November 3 67235 Guntur–Tenali Passenger November 2 67236 Tenali–Guntur Passenger November 3 67237 Tenali–Repalle Passenger November 2 67238 Repalle–Markapur Passenger November 3 67239 Markapur–Tenali Passenger November 3

Passengers travelling on these routes have been advised to check the latest train status and cancellation updates before commencing their journeys.

South Coast Railway sets up 24×7 war rooms, strengthens safety measures

South Coast Railway has established 24×7 war rooms at its zonal and divisional headquarters to coordinate emergency response and monitor the situation across its network.

General Manager Sandeep Mathur reviewed the precautionary measures, disaster management plans and passenger assistance arrangements on Monday during a meeting with Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) and Principal Heads of Departments (PHODs).

The railway zone has intensified round-the-clock monitoring of vulnerable bridges, railway tracks, yards and signalling systems. Special attention is being given to clearing debris from catch-water drains to prevent waterlogging. Patrolmen and watchmen have also been deployed at vulnerable locations, while emergency track maintenance materials have been kept ready.

Railway officials have been directed to maintain close coordination with state government authorities and regularly monitor weather bulletins issued by the IMD.

Help desks, additional refund counters at major stations

South Coast Railway has strengthened passenger assistance arrangements at major stations, with help desks being established to provide information on train cancellations and other travel-related updates.

Additional counters will also be operated to facilitate refunds for cancelled train tickets, if required.

The railway zone has instructed catering units to maintain adequate food stocks and ensured alternative power supply arrangements at key locations. Medical teams, first-aid facilities and ambulances are also being kept ready to provide emergency assistance round the clock.

Civil Defence personnel and Scouts & Guides volunteers have been alerted, while railway crews have been placed on standby to operate special trains if required. Emergency response teams are also ready to assist areas affected by the cyclone, South Coast Railway said.

ALSO READ Cyclone Murasu to hit Andhra coast on Nov 3, with winds of up to 120 kmph

IMD tracks Cyclone Murasu through Doppler weather radars

The IMD said Cyclone Murasu was under continuous surveillance by Doppler Weather Radars at Chennai, Machilipatnam and Visakhapatnam.

The weather department has forecast that the storm will cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, to the south of Ongole, with sustained wind speeds of 100-110 kmph and gusts of up to 120 kmph.