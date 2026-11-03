State Bank of India on Tuesday reported a 14.28% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 23,037.95 crore for the September quarter of FY27, helped by an exceptional gain from selling a stake in its fund management subsidiary and lower provisions.

The public sector lender had posted a net profit of Rs 20,159.67 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to its stock exchange filing. Profit increased 9.07% from Rs 21,121.22 crore in the June quarter.

Interest income rises

The bank’s net interest income (NII) increased 14.69% to Rs 49,142.85 crore from Rs 42,847 crore a year earlier. Interest earned rose 10.46% to Rs 1,32,018.55 crore, while total income increased 6.53% to Rs 1,43,796 crore.

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Provisions and contingencies, excluding tax, fell 21.91% to Rs 4,216.86 crore from Rs 5,400 crore. Within this, provisions for non-performing assets declined to Rs 2,759 crore from Rs 4,132 crore, supporting the rise in quarterly earnings.

(More details to follow)