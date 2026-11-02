Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu is expected to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast late Monday night or in the early hours of Tuesday, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds to coastal areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast landfall near Ongole, while authorities in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have stepped up preparations to deal with the storm.

The cyclone has also triggered heavy rainfall in northern parts of Tamil Nadu, with several areas of Chennai reporting waterlogging. Chennai airport authorities have announced cancellations of certain flights due to adverse weather conditions and advised passengers to check with their respective airlines for updates.

Cyclone Murasu landfall forecast: IMD warns of winds up to 120 kmph

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, the cyclone moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 25 kmph during the six hours preceding 5.30 am on Monday. At that time, it was centred over the west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, near latitude 13.9°N and longitude 81.8°E.

The storm was located around 200 km east-northeast of Chennai, 210 km east-southeast of Nellore, 270 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 220 km east-southeast of Kavali and 260 km southeast of Ongole.

The IMD said Murasu was very likely to continue moving northwestwards and cross the coast between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole, between 11.30 pm on Monday and 4 am on Tuesday, November 3.

It is expected to make landfall as a Severe Cyclonic Storm, with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph and gusts reaching 120 kmph.

Andhra Pradesh steps up preparations for Cyclone Murasu

The Bapatla district administration in Andhra Pradesh has stepped up its preparedness for Cyclone Murasu, with heavy rainfall expected across the district and substantial inflows anticipated from neighbouring Guntur, Palnadu, Prakasam and Markapuram regions.

District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V has directed officials to take all precautionary measures to deal with the possible impact of the cyclone, according to The Hindu.

Residents in Vijayawada can report cyclone-related problems through the Mana Mitra WhatsApp Governance service at 95523 00009. For emergency assistance and information, they can also contact the Disaster Management Authority through its toll-free numbers 112, 1070 and 18004250101, The Hindu reported.

Meanwhile, the Rayagada district administration in Odisha has deployed teams from all 11 fire stations and positioned heavy machinery at strategic locations to respond to the possible impact of Cyclone Murasu, Additional District Magistrate (General) Ravindranath Kahanra said.

The District Collector chaired a virtual emergency review meeting on Sunday to assess preparations for the cyclone and expected heavy rainfall. Officials reviewed early warning systems, emergency services, rescue and relief operations, shelter arrangements and the availability of essential equipment.

Speaking about the preparedness measures, Kahanra said, “In preparation for Cyclone Murasu, the Rayagada District Collector held a virtual emergency meeting to discuss safety measures and readiness. Key topics included the district’s preparedness, early warning systems, emergency services, and shelter preparations.

Chennai, Tiruvallur schools and colleges shut amid heavy rain

Northern parts of Tamil Nadu have experienced heavy rainfall as Cyclone Murasu approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast. Several areas in Chennai, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur have received torrential rain since Sunday night, leading to waterlogging in parts of the city.

Madhavaram recorded 11 cm of rainfall in the 24 hours up to Monday, while Ennore Port and Nungambakkam each received 10 cm, an official said.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Chennai, and authorities have declared a holiday for schools in the city on Monday. An orange alert indicates the possibility of very heavy rainfall, ranging from 11 cm to 20 cm.

Chennai airport authorities have also announced cancellations of certain flights due to adverse weather conditions. Passengers have been advised to contact their respective airlines for further information and assistance.

NDRF deploys three teams from Tamil Nadu to Andhra Pradesh in wake of Cyclone Murasu

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed three teams from its 4th battalion in Tamil Nadu to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to lead rescue and relief operations ahead of the cyclone’s landfall.

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The teams, stationed at Nagarikuppam near Arakkonam in Ranipet district, have departed for Andhra Pradesh to assist with disaster response and rescue operations.

The deployment comes as the storm approaches the south Andhra Pradesh coast, with the IMD forecasting strong winds and heavy rainfall in the region