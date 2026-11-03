Dixon Technologies share price in in focus as the company is at an important point in its expansion. Its ambitions now extend well beyond assembling smartphones, with plans to build a larger presence in IT hardware, exports and electronic components. Higher input prices, the withdrawal of production incentives and the addition of lower-margin businesses are testing the company’s profitability even as its revenue grows.

This has created a divide among brokerages over the stock’s near-term prospects and valuation. Emkay Global, Anand Rathi and Nomura remain positive, betting on new customer relationships, export opportunities and manufacturing expansion. Elara Securities has, however, turned cautious, arguing that the pace of earnings growth is slowing and margin pressures could persist.

Dixon Tech: Where the four brokerages stand

Brokerage Rating Target price Implied upside from Rs 11,000 Emkay Global ‘Buy’ Rs 16,400 49.1% Anand Rathi ‘Buy’ Rs 18,000 63.6% Nomura ‘Buy’ Rs 15,664 42.4% Elara Securities ‘Reduce’ Rs 11,500 4.5%

Emkay on Dixon

Emkay Global has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Dixon with a target price of Rs 16,400, implying an upside of 49.1%. The brokerage sees exports, new customer additions and the expansion of the company’s manufacturing capabilities as important growth drivers, although it has adjusted its earnings estimates to account for margin pressures.

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“Exports to see growth ahead, largely driven by Motorola,” Emkay said.

Emkay’s analysis points to a gradual increase in export volumes, particularly through Motorola, as one of the factors supporting its mobile business outlook. The brokerage has also examined the contribution from existing and prospective customers, including the impact of volume changes at brands such as Transsion, Xiaomi and Samsung.

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It expects smartphone volumes, excluding Vivo, to remain an important part of Dixon’s business. The company is also preparing to scale up the Vivo joint venture, while a new domestic brand customer is expected to contribute additional volumes. Emkay sees the export opportunity as a further source of growth as manufacturing programmes ramp up.

The brokerage has, however, factored in pressure on profitability. Its estimates reflect the absence of mobile PLI benefits in FY27 and the impact of lower-margin business segments. It expects EBITDA margins to improve over the forecast period as production scales up and localisation increases.

IT hardware is another growth opportunity. Dixon is expanding its presence in laptops, tablets and related products, while also increasing its capabilities in components. Emkay believes these businesses can broaden the company’s revenue base, although their contribution to margins will depend on scale and backward integration.

Anand Rathi on Dixon

Anand Rathi has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on Dixon with a target price of Rs 18,000, implying an upside of about 63.6%. The brokerage values the company at 45 times its estimated earnings for the first half of FY29 and sees strong medium-term growth potential from customer additions, exports and new manufacturing programmes.

Anand Rathi highlighted that Dixon’s Q2FY27 EBITDA was 12% above its estimate, supported by better-than-expected mobile volumes. The company continued to gain market share even as smartphone industry volumes declined during the quarter.

Beyond mobile phones, Anand Rathi sees opportunities in IT hardware, telecom and networking. The Inventec and Gemtek joint ventures could give Dixon access to global IT hardware and data centre-related opportunities. Localisation of display and camera modules could also provide a route to better margins.

Nomura on Dixon

Nomura has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on Dixon but reduced its target price to Rs 15,664 from Rs 17,086. The revised target implies an upside of 42.4%. The brokerage continues to see opportunities in mobile manufacturing, exports and IT hardware, while acknowledging that cost pressures have affected its margin assumptions.

“In smartphones, we believe Dixon has multiple catalysts from customer additions, exports (MPMS link) and Longcheer JV (603341 CH, Not rated; link) which should help drive growth despite weak domestic demand. Hence, we trim our FY27F volumes to 36mn (delay in Vivo JV) but maintain 54mn/60mn for FY28F/29F. Higher ASPs lead to an ~8% rise in revenues for FY28F/29F,” Nomura added.

Nomura has lowered its FY27 volume estimate to 36 million units, factoring in the delay in the Vivo joint venture’s ramp-up. It has retained its FY28 and FY29 volume estimates at 54 million and 60 million units, respectively.

Nomura sees the Vivo joint venture, new Indian brand customers and exports as important drivers of the next phase of mobile manufacturing growth. It also expects the IT hardware business to expand through laptops, tablets and servers, with management indicating a potential revenue opportunity of Rs 15,000-20,000 crore over the next two years.

Component manufacturing is another area of focus. Dixon is expanding camera module capacity and developing display module manufacturing through its joint venture with HKC. Nomura believes greater domestic value addition could support margin expansion over time.

Elara on Dixon

Elara Securities has taken the most cautious stance among the four brokerages. It has downgraded Dixon to ‘Reduce’ from ‘Accumulate’ and cut its target price to Rs 11,500 from Rs 14,980. The revised target implies an upside of about 4.5%.

Elara’s concern is that higher sales value does not necessarily indicate a corresponding improvement in underlying demand. It points to the sharp rise in memory module prices as a key reason for the increase in average selling prices, while the broader mobile industry has faced a decline in volumes, particularly in the entry- and mid-level segments.

However, Elara noted that IT hardware margins remain low at around 2-2.2%. While backward integration could improve profitability over time, the near-term contribution from this business could weigh on the overall margin profile.

Elara’s broader concern is the moderation in earnings growth. It expects Dixon’s earnings per share to grow at a compound annual growth rate of around 10% over FY26-29, compared with 86% over FY23-26. It believes an increase in mobile exports and further backward integration could support a rerating, but sees limited upside at its revised target price.

Dixon: The execution test ahead

Dixon’s expansion plans offer several avenues for growth, but the investment case increasingly depends on whether the company can convert those opportunities into better-quality earnings.

The next few quarters will be important in establishing whether the Vivo joint venture starts contributing on schedule, export programmes gather pace and component localisation improves profitability. The three positive ratings reflect confidence in Dixon’s longer-term manufacturing opportunity, while Elara’s downgrade highlights the risk that the benefits may take longer to emerge than the market expects.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.