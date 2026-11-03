Share Market Today LIVE, 3rd November 2026: The Sensex and Nifty are likely to take cues from global market trends.. The GIFT Nifty is up 0.55%. Asian markets are trading in the green and Crude prices steadied around $104 after 7% slide on hopes of US-Iran peace talks.

Here are some key factors that investors should track during today’s trading session:

Stocks to watch today: Shares of ITC, Marico, Petronet LNG, TBO Tek, NMDC, Container Corporation of India and National Aluminium Company will be in focus after announcing their September-quarter results.

Q2FY27 results today: The earnings season will remain busy. State Bank of India (SBI), Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings, Lupin, Bata India, AIA Engineering and Allcargo Logistics are among the companies reporting their results today.

IPO activity: The primary market will see fresh issues as Maxwell Engineering Solutions, Vectras Enprocon and Johnsoncab Electricals open their IPOs for subscription. On the listing front, BLS Polymers, SFC Environmental Technologies and Wiscon Industries are scheduled to make their debut on the stock exchanges.

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