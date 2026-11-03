Share Market Today LIVE, 3rd November 2026: The Sensex and Nifty are likely to take cues from global market trends.. The GIFT Nifty is up 0.55%. Asian markets are trading in the green and Crude prices steadied around $104 after 7% slide on hopes of US-Iran peace talks.
Here are some key factors that investors should track during today’s trading session:
Stocks to watch today: Shares of ITC, Marico, Petronet LNG, TBO Tek, NMDC, Container Corporation of India and National Aluminium Company will be in focus after announcing their September-quarter results.
Q2FY27 results today: The earnings season will remain busy. State Bank of India (SBI), Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings, Lupin, Bata India, AIA Engineering and Allcargo Logistics are among the companies reporting their results today.
IPO activity: The primary market will see fresh issues as Maxwell Engineering Solutions, Vectras Enprocon and Johnsoncab Electricals open their IPOs for subscription. On the listing front, BLS Polymers, SFC Environmental Technologies and Wiscon Industries are scheduled to make their debut on the stock exchanges.
Follow our live blog for all the latest updates on the Sensex and Nifty, key market triggers, IPO developments and Q2 earnings announcements throughout the trading session.
Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research, Bajaj Broking said, "Index formed a strong bullish candle with a higher high and a higher low and a bullish gap below its base at 23,118-23,207 signaling extension of the up move for the 3rd session in a row. Nifty started the session on a positive note and gained momentum as the session progressed to close the session near the high at 23,440 levels."
"Index in the process closed above the 50 days EMA and the last month high (23,175) signaling pause in the last 2 months corrective decline. Strong up move of 1000 points in just 6 sessions highlights strength."
"Index holding above the Monday’s gap area of 23,118-23,207 will signal extension of the current up move towards 23,700-23,800 levels in the coming sessions being the 61.8% retracement of the previous entire decline from 24,774-22,180."
"The short-term support in Nifty is revised higher towards 22,800-23,000 levels being the confluence of the recent breakout area and the key retracement of the current up move from 22,372- 23,440."
Brent crude futures were trading at $104.81 per barrel, up 0.04%, while US crude oil futures stood at $96.47 per barrel, rising 0.02%.
Asian markets traded mixed in early deals on Tuesday, with South Korean stocks falling sharply after losses in US technology shares. The Kospi declined 3.55% at the open, while heavyweight Samsung Electronics dropped 5%. The small-cap Kosdaq also fell 2.53%. In contrast, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.21%.