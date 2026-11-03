Andhra Pradesh Municipal Election Results 2026 Live: Counting of votes for elections to 92 urban local bodies in Andhra Pradesh is underway on Tuesday, with election officials and polling agents reaching designated centres amid security arrangements across the state.

The counting covers 13 municipal corporations and 79 municipalities and Nagar Panchayats. In Visakhapatnam, officials and agents arrived at a counting centre near Andhra University Engineering College, where arrangements had been made for the process.

Polling for the civic elections took place on November 1, between 7 am and 5 pm. Repolling was conducted on November 2 in areas where it was required. The 13 municipal corporations include Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore, Kurnool, Kadapa and Tirupati.

Vijayawada mayoral contest among key electoral battles

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation mayoral contest is among the closely watched races. NDA-backed Jana Sena candidate Vangaveeti Radhakrishna is facing YSR Congress Party candidate and former mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, along with independent candidate A B Venkateswara Rao, a former Director General of Police.

The results are being watched as a test of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, following its victory in the 2024 Assembly elections. They are also expected to offer an indication of the YSR Congress Party’s support in urban areas of the state.

YSRCP alleges polling irregularities in Pulivendula

Ahead of the counting, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) raised questions over the polling figures recorded in Pulivendula. On Sunday, the party alleged that 681 votes had been recorded under the ‘Others’ category, even though the official voter list reportedly showed only 14 voters in that category.

The allegation followed a series of complaints by the YSRCP over the conduct of polling in Pulivendula. Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met the Returning Officer (RO) and submitted a representation alleging irregularities during the voting process.

Reddy claimed that around 70 YSRCP polling agents had been prevented from entering polling booths. He sought the Returning Officer’s intervention, calling for steps to ensure a fair polling process.

After submitting the representation, Reddy staged a sit-in protest outside the Returning Officer’s office in Pulivendula, demanding action over the alleged denial of entry to the party’s polling agents.

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