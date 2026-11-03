Andhra Pradesh Municipal Election Results 2026 Live: Counting of votes for elections to 92 urban local bodies in Andhra Pradesh is underway on Tuesday, with election officials and polling agents reaching designated centres amid security arrangements across the state.
The counting covers 13 municipal corporations and 79 municipalities and Nagar Panchayats. In Visakhapatnam, officials and agents arrived at a counting centre near Andhra University Engineering College, where arrangements had been made for the process.
Polling for the civic elections took place on November 1, between 7 am and 5 pm. Repolling was conducted on November 2 in areas where it was required. The 13 municipal corporations include Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore, Kurnool, Kadapa and Tirupati.
Vijayawada mayoral contest among key electoral battles
The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation mayoral contest is among the closely watched races. NDA-backed Jana Sena candidate Vangaveeti Radhakrishna is facing YSR Congress Party candidate and former mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, along with independent candidate A B Venkateswara Rao, a former Director General of Police.
The results are being watched as a test of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, following its victory in the 2024 Assembly elections. They are also expected to offer an indication of the YSR Congress Party’s support in urban areas of the state.
YSRCP alleges polling irregularities in Pulivendula
Ahead of the counting, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) raised questions over the polling figures recorded in Pulivendula. On Sunday, the party alleged that 681 votes had been recorded under the ‘Others’ category, even though the official voter list reportedly showed only 14 voters in that category.
The allegation followed a series of complaints by the YSRCP over the conduct of polling in Pulivendula. Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met the Returning Officer (RO) and submitted a representation alleging irregularities during the voting process.
Reddy claimed that around 70 YSRCP polling agents had been prevented from entering polling booths. He sought the Returning Officer’s intervention, calling for steps to ensure a fair polling process.
After submitting the representation, Reddy staged a sit-in protest outside the Returning Officer’s office in Pulivendula, demanding action over the alleged denial of entry to the party’s polling agents.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is leading across Chittoor, Annamayya and Sri Sathya Sai districts, with several seats having been decided unopposed, The Hindu reported.
In Punganur, 32 of the municipality’s 36 wards were decided unopposed. The TDP won 27 of these seats, while the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the BJP secured two each. An Independent candidate backed by the NDA also won unopposed.
In Rayachoti, all 44 wards and the chairperson’s post were decided unopposed. Nagari’s chairperson was also elected without a contest.
The nomination process in Punganur and Rayachoti had witnessed violence. TDP and YSRCP workers clashed in Punganur on October 16, the first day of nominations. The convoy of Rajampet MP P.V. Midhun Reddy was also attacked, according to The Hindu.
On the same day, the YSRCP office in Rayachoti was partially set on fire and three vehicles were torched. The YSRCP blamed TDP workers for the incident.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka on Tuesday alleged booth capturing and electoral irregularities during the municipal elections in Andhra Pradesh.
“While Amit Shah is busy holding ‘Loktantra Bachao’ rally in Hyderabad, here are the visuals of booth capturing and electoral rigging in the neighbouring Andhra,” Ranka said in a social media post, sharing a video that he claimed showed electoral irregularities in the state.
Counting in Parvathipuram was delayed by around two hours on Tuesday after officials could not locate the keys to the strong room where ballot materials were kept. With the consent of representatives of all political parties, the locks were broken open at around 10 am to facilitate the counting process.
The State Election Commission (SEC) has suspended two polling officials over the missing keys. Security arrangements have also been tightened at the Government Junior College, where counting is now underway.
The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has registered its first victories in the Andhra Pradesh municipal elections, winning two wards in Kalyandurg municipality in Anantapur district.
The party's candidates won Wards 4 and 14, while its candidate was leading in Uyuru municipality, according to the latest trends. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), however, gained an early lead in the postal ballot count.
Counting is still underway across several municipalities and urban local bodies in Andhra Pradesh, with results from more wards awaited.
The ruling TDP-led NDA coalition is banking on its development initiatives and welfare schemes to secure victories for its candidates across Andhra Pradesh. The opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), meanwhile, is looking to make gains in select municipalities and urban local bodies.
Counting of votes for the second general election to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) began at Andhra University on Tuesday. A total of 113 counting halls and 1,507 counting tables have been arranged across the university's North and South campuses.
As of 8:50 am, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had secured 53 votes in the mayoral contest, compared with 29 votes for the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). Congress had received two votes, while other candidates had polled 31 votes.
In the ward-wise trends, TDP was leading in eight wards, followed by YSRCP in five. Jana Sena was ahead in two wards, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in one and an Independent candidate in one ward.