Patanjali ghee adulteration case: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), led by Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, has suspended the licences of 19 food business operators, including a super distributor of Patanjali Ayurved, and seized food products worth Rs 9.01 crore during a special drive ahead of the festive season, PTI reported.

In an official statement on Monday, the FDA said it had seized around 3.53 lakh kg of food products from 114 establishments across seven divisions of Maharashtra during the campaign.

The seized stock included 2,279.7 litres of Patanjali cow ghee worth Rs 20.20 lakh. The stock was recovered from M/s Divya Mahavitarak, a super distributor of Patanjali Ayurved in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, over suspicions of misbranding and adulteration, according to the Indian Express.

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The FDA said it had seized a total of 4,032 units of the ghee. This included 2,998 units containing 1,349.1 litres, worth Rs 12.29 lakh, and another 1,034 units containing 930.6 litres, valued at Rs 7.91 lakh.

According to the department, the stock was found to be prima facie in violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

19 food businesses lose licences over hygiene violations

The FDA suspended the licences and registrations of 19 establishments, including namkeen, sweetmeat and spice manufacturing units in Mumbai, Amravati and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar divisions.

The department said these establishments had serious hygiene problems and had violated food safety rules.

Some of the businesses were found operating in unhygienic conditions and storing food products improperly. Others did not have proper pest control arrangements or records of cleaning. Officials also found that some establishments had failed to maintain mandatory documents and follow food safety standards.

Edible oil seized from Avenue Supermarts, food products from traders

The FDA also seized 1,44,218 kg of edible oil from Avenue Supermarts Ltd in Bhiwandi, in Thane district.

In Satara, officials seized 20,560 kg of food products, including rice, pulses, jaggery and other items, from Amin Traders.

The department further said that edible oil was seized from Swati Oil Mills in Satara and S G Traders in Solapur, both in the Pune division.

Between October 28 and 31, officials also seized banned food products worth Rs 79.40 lakh from 17 establishments.

13 FIRs registered, 16 people arrested

The four-day drive resulted in the registration of 13 FIRs and the arrest of 16 people. The FDA also sealed seven establishments and seized six vehicles during this period.

As part of the campaign, officials inspected 34 hotels, restaurants and dhabas across Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur divisions. They issued 29 improvement notices to these establishments over food safety and hygiene problems.

The FDA said the action was taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the rules and regulations framed under it.

FSSAI issues notices to Tata 1mg, Amazon and Flipkart

Separately, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued show-cause notices to Tata 1mg Healthcare Solutions, ACFO Pharmaceuticals, Amazon Seller Services and Flipkart India.

The notices relate to alleged violations in the labelling and advertising of Tata 1mg Marine Collagen Powder.

The companies have been asked to submit their explanations within 30 days, the FDA said.