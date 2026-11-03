Solar Industries’ net profit increased 78.86% year-on-year (YoY) in Q2FY27 at Rs 617.02 crore, from Rs 344.97 crore in Q2FY26.

Solar Industries’ consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,518.92 crore, down 69% YoY from Rs 2,082.22 crore in Q2FY26.

On a sequential basis, the company’s profit declined 5.44%, revenue declined 4.07% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

About Solar Industries

Solar Industries India Limited, headquartered in Nagpur, Maharashtra, was incorporated in 1995 and is a leading manufacturer of industrial explosives, initiating systems and defence products. The company manufactures bulk and packaged explosives, detonators, detonating cords and other blasting accessories used in mining, infrastructure and construction. It has also expanded into the defence sector, manufacturing high-energy materials, ammunition, propellants, rockets and other defence-related products. Solar Industries has an international presence, with its products reaching more than 90 countries.