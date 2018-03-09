Volkswagen Polo gets new 1.0 L petrol engine: Price, mileage and other changes explained

Indian-arm of the German automaker, Volkswagen India has introduced a new 1.0L MPI engine on the popular Volkswagen Polo in India. the price of Volkswagen Polo petrol version now starts at Rs 5.41 for the base trendline variant and top-end Highline plus variants of Polo costs Rs 7.24 lakh (ex-Showroom). The new engine option on the Polo will be available across all MPI engine trims and replaces the 1.2 L MPI engine on the hatchback

Volkswagen Polo has been a popular nameplate in India ever since its launch in 2010. The 1L engine on Volkswagen Polo is in line with changing customer preference for more mileage and enough power. Volkswagen Polo 1.0L MPI engine has a maximum power of 75 Hp and 95 Nm of torque. Claimed mileage of 18.78 km/L (as per ARAI) on the Polo. Volkswagen Polo does not get any cosmetic upgrade or interior changes.

Volkswagen Polo India Specification

Specification Polo Petrol Polo Diesel Displacement 1198 1498 Power 75 hp @ 5400 rpm 89 hp @ 4200 rpm Torque 95 Nm @ 3750 rpm 230 Nm @ 1500-2500 rpm Transmission 5-Speed Manual 5-Speed Manual Mileage 18.78 kmpl 20.14 kmpl

Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Delivering on our promise of continued product introduction and innovation, we are pleased to introduce the Polo in an all-new 1.0 L MPI engine. We are known for our performance and unmatched safety and with this new introduction; we further enhance our brand proposition, providing a diverse portfolio to India’s distinctive car-buyer, with multiple engine options that best suit their requirements.”

Volkswagen Polo India Price (Ex-Delhi):

Volkswagen Polo Price Petrol Diesel Volkswagen Polo Trendline Rs 5.41 lakh Rs 6.92 lakh Volkswagen Polo Comfortline Rs 6.10 lakh Rs 7.83 lakh Volkswagen Polo Highline Rs 7.01 lakh Rs 8.55 lakh Volkswagen Polo Highline Plus Rs 7.24 lakh Rs 8.78 lakh

Volkswagen India has sold a total of 18,120 units of its Polo hatchback in the domestic market in the ongoing financial year (between April 2017 - Jan 2018). Globally, new-generation Volkswagen Polo based on MQB platform hs already been unveiled but might not be the one to come to India. Expect an all-new Volkswagen Polo in India by 2020.