Kia bets on multi-powertrain strategy with Sorento hybrid SUV

New flagship SUV is expected to be priced at around Rs 40 lakh and will be launched in India by early September.

Kia India is set to announce the prices of the new Sorento hybrid SUV by early September, Financial Express has learnt. The launch will further strengthen the company’s multi-powertrain strategy, under which it already offers petrol, diesel and electric vehicles in the Indian market. Expected to be priced at around Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kia Sorento will become the brand’s flagship SUV in India. It will compete with premium SUVs such as the Volkswagen Tayron, Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq and the recently launched Honda ZR-V.

The Sorento will be powered by a petrol-hybrid powertrain and is expected to offer multiple seating configurations to widen its appeal in the premium SUV segment. Kia is also likely to equip the SUV with a comprehensive list of technology, comfort and safety features, including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) as standard across all variants.

While the Sorento is unlikely to be a high-volume product at this price point, it is expected to strengthen Kia’s premium brand positioning and expand its presence in the growing hybrid SUV space.

The launch comes at a time when Kia India is witnessing a strong sales revival. Driven by the success of the new-generation Seltos, the automaker dispatched 28,200 units in July 2026, registering a 28 per cent year-on-year growth. The company has also expanded its electric vehicle portfolio with the recently launched Syros EV, its entry-level electric SUV, as it continues to broaden its presence across multiple fuel technologies.