Hyundai launches 60% buyback scheme for Creta Electric

Creta EV prices start from Rs 10.99 lakh under Battery-as-a-Service model with subscription starting at Rs 3.9/km.

Hyundai Motor India has rolled out an assured buyback programme for the Creta Electric, offering customers a guaranteed 60% buyback value after three years or 45,000 km, whichever is earlier, subject to terms and conditions. Hyundai is the only manufacturer in this segment to introduce an assured buyback programme alongside the BaaS model.

The initiatives come as Hyundai looks to strengthen its position in India’s fast-growing electric passenger vehicle market, where it has faced increasing competition from Tata Motors, Mahindra and JSW MG Motor, all of which have significantly expanded their EV portfolios across price segments.

In the mid-size electric SUV segment, the Creta Electric competes with the Tata Sierra EV (Rs 18.79 lakh-26.48 lakh), Tata Curvv EV (Rs 16.99 lakh-19.19 lakh), VinFast VF6 (Rs 18.19 lakh-20.09 lakh), Mahindra BE 6 (Rs 18.90 lakh-26.90 lakh), MG ZS EV (Rs 17.99 lakh-20.75 lakh), Toyota Ebella (Rs 23.60 lakh) and Maruti Suzuki e Vitara (Rs 15.99 lakh-19.99 lakh).

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Apart from Buyback scheme, the company has simultaneously expanded its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) ownership model for the Creta Electric, reducing the entry price to Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the scheme, customers pay separately for battery usage through a subscription starting at Rs 3.9 per kilometre for the 42 kWh battery pack. The Creta Electric’s regular ex-showroom price ranges between Rs 18.03 lakh and Rs 23.67 lakh.

Among these rivals, only the MG ZS EV, Toyota Ebella and Maruti Suzuki e Vitara currently offer BaaS-based ownership options. Hyundai’s battery subscription cost of Rs 3.9 per km is also marginally lower than the Maruti e Vitara’s Rs 3.99 per km under its BaaS programme, giving it a slight pricing advantage at the entry level.

Mechanically, the Creta Electric remains unchanged. It continues to be offered with 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh battery packs, with the larger battery delivering an ARAI-certified range of up to 510 km. Higher variants are equipped with a 7.4 kW wall box charger as standard.