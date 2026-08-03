New Toyota Hilux review: More utility, less fluff, better price

With a bold design and reduced price, Toyota’s refreshed Hilux trades unnecessary creature comforts for pure, uninterrupted capability

When I tested the Toyota Hilux three years ago in the foothills of the Himalayas, I asked myself a fundamental question: on this side of the Paris Agreement, do we need such fuel-guzzling SUVs? Back then, it was expensive, touching Rs 40 lakh on-road, came with leather, auto AC, and electric seats, and tried to justify itself as a lifestyle SUV.

Testing the new Hilux on the rainfed, slush-filled terrains of the Aravalis gave me a fresh perspective – questioning its environmental footprint missed the larger point, that the Hilux is built for a particular job, and it does that remarkably well.

What’s changed?

Inspired by what Toyota calls the ‘Cyber Sumo’ concept, the new Hilux looks futuristic and somewhat similar to imposing American pick-up trucks. It ditches some chrome for plastic claddings, but certain claddings (like on the bonnet) seem cosmetic.

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Pricing has dropped. Starting now at Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 4×2 GX AT and topping out at Rs 36.69 lakh for the 4×4 VX AT, Toyota has repositioned the Hilux as a practical workhorse. But some creature comforts have been pared back – climate control and seat adjustment are manual, not automatic.

On and off the tarmac

During my rugged motorcycle trips across Ladakh, Tibet, Nepal, and the Western Ghats, I’ve seen that the support vehicle is almost always a Hilux, as it simply refuses to break down.

Off the road: On the deep Aravali slush, the wide tyres and the immense pulling power of the 2.8-litre diesel engine (204 PS power and 500 Nm torque) meant I rarely needed to engage 4H, let alone 4L. The standard 2H mode handled slush well. When tackling slippery uphill gradients, engaging 4H or 4L pulls the Hilux through most terrains. The 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission does its job so neatly that you won’t miss a manual gearbox.

On the highway: High-speed stability is good, but because it uses heavy-duty leaf springs at the rear, the ride is bouncy. Up to 80-90 km/h, the cabin remains fairly quiet, but push beyond that, and wind noise starts bothering you because it has a boxy silhouette.

Seating and view: The driver’s view is commanding, complemented by sturdy grab rails that make climbing into the cabin easy.

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Utility over luxury

If you are looking for a plush family road-tripper, this isn’t it. The rear seats have an almost upright backrest that gets tiring on long journeys, and while it is wide, it comfortably seats only two adults – a third adult in the middle will struggle for space.

Where the Hilux stands out is utility:

Cargo bed: The big platform behind the cabin can carry up to 500 kg (perfect for carrying adventure motorcycles, or half a house).

Tailgate: The sturdy loading door doubles as a bench, and can support up to 80 kg.

Verdict

Its only rival is the Isuzu V-Cross, which is cheaper, but has a smaller engine and less grunt. For a prosperous farmer, a plantation owner, or someone living in remote areas and needs one tough SUV for both family and business, the new Hilux is purpose-built, capable, and priced sensibly than before.