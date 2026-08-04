The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Tuesday said fuel quality across the country is being closely monitored and sought to allay concerns over reports of fuel adulteration and contamination, asserting that only two cases of chloride contamination have been detected so far and that immediate action was taken against the affected retail outlets.

In a post on X, the ministry said certain media reports highlighted issues relating to fuel adulteration or contamination, but clarified that Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have a robust quality monitoring mechanism in place across the fuel supply chain.

Certain media reports have cited issues of fuel adulteration or contamination.



It is hereby clarified that fuel quality is monitored on a regular basis by Oil Marketing Companies. In addition to the advanced and elaborate testing protocols already in place, further checks have… pic.twitter.com/o0fnrnXrCM — Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas #MoPNG (@PetroleumMin) August 4, 2026

“It is hereby clarified that fuel quality is monitored on a regular basis by Oil Marketing Companies. In addition to the advanced and elaborate testing protocols already in place, further checks have been instituted including water ingress testing 8-12 times a day in over 87,000 outlets,” the oil ministry said.

According to the ministry, OMCs have strengthened surveillance measures beyond the existing testing protocols. Water ingress tests are now being conducted 8-12 times a day at more than 87,000 fuel retail outlets across the country.

Over 2,000 samples tested; only two contamination cases found

The ministry said over 2,000 fuel samples have been tested for chloride and sulphide contamination. Of these, only two cases of chloride contamination have been detected nationwide.

It added that fuel sales at the affected petrol pumps were suspended immediately after the contamination was identified.

The government also warned that strict action would be taken against any retail outlet where contamination or adulteration is detected. Oil Marketing Companies have been instructed to take proactive steps to identify and prevent contamination throughout the fuel supply chain.

Crackdown follows Lucknow fuel adulteration racket

The Centre’s clarification comes amid heightened scrutiny of fuel quality following a major enforcement operation by the Lucknow Police.

On July 13, Lucknow Police launched ‘Operation Ethanol Shield’, busting an alleged organised network involved in fuel theft, illegal storage, adulteration of petrol and diesel, and the unauthorised sale of petroleum products.

The crackdown triggered concerns over fuel quality, prompting the government to reiterate that surveillance mechanisms have been strengthened and that routine testing is being carried out across the country’s fuel retail network to safeguard consumers.