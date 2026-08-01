Mercedes-AMG E 53 PHEV review: Driving India’s first AMG plug-in hybrid car

Mercedes-Benz India launches the plug-in hybrid AMG E 53 starting at ₹1.45 crore, offering 612 hp of twin-power performance alongside over 100 km of silent, pure-electric driving range.

Mercedes-Benz India has expanded its portfolio by introducing its first electrified AMG sedan: the E 53. Paving the way for the carmaker’s powertrain agnostic strategy, this performance car blends electric efficiency with genuine AMG capability, and is available in Performance and Racing editions — priced at Rs 1.45 crore and Rs 1.48 crore (ex-showroom), respectively. I tested it on the rainfed roads of Delhi.

Electric quiet and petrol vroom

At the heart of this plug-in hybrid setup is a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder turbocharged engine paired with an electric motor. Together, they unleash a massive 430 kW (585 hp) and 750 Nm of torque, which swells to 450 kW (612 hp) with the Race Start feature activated.

The driving dynamics reveal two distinct characters:

The silent commuter: It can be driven purely in electric mode for over 100 km, allowing you to navigate city traffic entirely without burning a drop of fuel. The battery can be charged in 2-3 hours.

The long-distance cruiser: On the highways, you can shift to the petrol engine. The smart ‘Battery Hold’ mode allows you to conserve electrical energy during highway stretches, letting you reserve power to switch back to EV mode when entering quiet residential areas or dense urban centres.

A pure driver’s machine

Despite carrying the ‘E-Class’ moniker, this is an out-and-out driver’s car. It is an absolute monster on the open road, sprinting from 0-100 km/h in a blistering 3.8 seconds before reaching an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h (or 280 km/h with the optional AMG Driver’s Package). Handling is further heightened by active rear-axle steering.

But it is nowhere near as plush or rear-seat-focused as the traditional limousine variant. The suspension is tuned strictly for dynamic performance, meaning rear-seat passengers won’t find the comfort of a standard E-Class.

Verdict

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 is a rare car. It offers the option to act as a silent, pure EV for daily city driving, while retaining the raw, unleashed power of an AMG when you need it. For those who want racetrack-ready performance paired with modern hybrid usability, it hits the sweet spot – but mind you, it is almost half a crore more expensive than the E-Class.