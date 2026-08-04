SBI Funds Management’s share dropped below its issue price of Rs 574 to an intra-day low of Rs 568.75 on the NSE and closed at Rs 569.55. This is the first time since the listing that the stock has traded and closed below its issue price.

The country’s largest asset management company listed at Rs 610 on BSE, a premium of 6.3% from the issue price, while it debuted at Rs 609.90, a gain of 6.25%.

Emkay Global on SBI Funds Management

Emkay Global Financial Services has maintained its Buy rating on SBI Funds Management, with a price target of Rs 750, implying an upside of 27.6% from the current market price.

SBI AMC delivered steady performance during Q1FY27. MF QAAUM grew 1% sequentially to Rs 12.6 lakh crore, translating into 15.1% MF QAAUM market share, thus maintaining leadership.

Going forward, the management plans to scale the alternatives business while continuing to invest in talent and technology. The impact of the change in TER regulations was largely passed on to distributors.

The management endeavours to sustain the share of SBI channel in the equity distribution mix while focusing on growing other channels by leveraging its digital capabilities.

SBI Funds Management Q1FY27

The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 873 crore in Q1FY27, up 3.3% year-on-year from Rs 845 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The company maintained its position as the country’s largest mutual fund manager with a market share of 15.1%. Its actively managed equity QAAUM grew 10% YoY to Rs 8.6 lakh crore, while passive QAAUM increased 12% to Rs 4 lakh crore, aiding the asset manager to retain its leadership in the passive funds segment with a 27.4% market share.

SBI Funds Management IPO Subscription

The SBI Funds IPO had received an overwhelming response, with the issue subscribed 41.66 times across investor categories. The issue received bids worth nearly Rs 3 lakh crore against the offer-for-sale size of Rs 7,150 crore. The issue was subscribed 140.11 times by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 22.51 times by non-institutional investors and 3.6 times by retail individual investors.