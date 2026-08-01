Passenger vehicle sales jump 34.4% in July

Maruti, Tata Motors log strongest growth among top carmakers; Hyundai, Mahindra, Kia post strong July performance

India’s domestic passenger vehicle dispatches rose 34.4 per cent year-on-year to 469,162 units in July, driven by improved affordability and better product availability. Market leader Maruti Suzuki India came close to the 2 lakh-unit domestic passenger vehicle wholesale milestone during the month. The industry had dispatched 349,170 units in July last year.

Volume Leaders

Maruti Suzuki India domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 196,203 units. The company however, crossed the 2 lakh domestic sales milestone for the first time, with total domestic sales, including supplies to other OEMs, reaching 211,365 units Maruti’s compact and mid-size car portfolio remained its largest volume contributor with 90,822 units, while utility vehicle sales increased to 78,851 units. Sales of mini cars nearly doubled to 12,634 units, reflecting a recovery in entry-level demand.

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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported domestic sales of 62,611 units, up 58 per cent from 39,521 units in July 2025 and marginally higher than the 62,076 units sold in June 2026. The company’s electric vehicle sales across domestic and international markets surged 114 per cent year-on-year to 15,217 units, surpassing the 14,800 EVs dispatched in June.

Strong SUV Momentum

Hyundai Motor India reported domestic sales of 54,210 units, up 23.3 per cent, aided by record demand for the Creta, which clocked 18,088 units, while the i20 registered its best monthly sales of the year.

Mahindra & Mahindra posted domestic SUV sales of 60,048 units, up 20 per cent year-on-year, with utility vehicles continuing to account for its entire passenger vehicle portfolio.

Kia India recorded its highest-ever July wholesales, dispatching 28,200 units, a 27.4 per cent increase, supported by strong demand for the Seltos, Sonet, Carens Clavis and Syros.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported domestic sales of 30,516 units, up 5 per cent, while JSW MG Motor India posted its second consecutive monthly wholesale record with 8,158 units, with new energy vehicles contributing more than 80 per cent of total volumes.

Nissan Motor India recorded the sharpest growth, with domestic wholesales jumping 218 per cent to 4,518 units, driven by the launch of the Tekton SUV and the expansion of its product portfolio.

Honda Cars India Registered domestic sales of 6,014 units with a domestic sales growth of over 48%, with 6,014 units sold during the month.