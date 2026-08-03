Three-row EVs gain traction as automakers eye family mobility 

Tata, MG and Maruti line up launches as segment sales nearly triple in the first five months of 2026

India’s three-row electric vehicle (EV) market is emerging as one of the fastest-growing segments in the passenger vehicle industry, with larger family-oriented SUVs (Sport Utility Vehicles) and MPVs (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) gaining traction. The category is set for another phase of growth as Tata Motors, MG Motor India and Maruti Suzuki prepare to launch new three-row EVs, including the Safari EV, MG’s upcoming electric SUV and Maruti’s electric MPV, codenamed YMC, in the next few month, sources told FE.

Market Shift

According to JATO Dynamics data shared with FE, sales of three-row battery EVs (six- and seven-seaters) surged from just 190 units in calendar year (CY) 2024 to 5,783 units in CY2025. The momentum has accelerated further this year, with 17,492 units sold during January-May 2026—nearly three times last year’s total.

The segment’s share of India’s electric passenger vehicle market has climbed to 14.9% during January-May 2026 from 2.8% in CY2025, while the share of five-seater EVs has declined to 82.1% from 92.7%, signalling a shift towards larger electric vehicles. Seven-seater models accounted for 17,282 of the 17,492 units sold this year, while six-seaters remained a niche with just 210 units sold.

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Mahindra Dominates

Mahindra dominates the segment, with retails sales of the XEV 9S at 14,149 units during the first five months of 2026, taking its market share to 80.9%. Kia’s Carens EV sold 1,762 units during the period, taking its share to 10.1%, while BYD’s eMax 7 sales slipped to 390 units amid intense competition. VinFast’s fleet-focused Limo Green has sold 1,026 units, while the VF MPV 7 has begun deliveries.

The data also points to rapid premiumisation. Vehicles priced between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 30 lakh accounted for 53% of segment sales during January-May, while the Rs 30-35 lakh bracket contributed another 25.2%. Together, the two price bands accounted for nearly 78% of total sales, highlighting buyers’ willingness to pay more for larger EVs offering greater space, range and features.

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According to Ravi Bhatia, president, JATO Dynamics India, the upcoming Safari EV could become a key product for Tata Motors as demand shifts towards larger electric SUVs. However, he said that Tata will need competitive pricing, strong driving range and an effective launch strategy to challenge Mahindra’s early dominance.

With more mainstream manufacturers entering the segment, three-row EVs are expected to become a key growth driver for India’s electric passenger vehicle market as consumer demand shifts from compact urban EVs to practical family mobility.