FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which runs the Nykaa platform, reported a net profit of Rs 80 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as compared to Rs 24 crore in the same period last year, as both its beauty and fashion businesses posted faster growth and wider margins.

The company announced its results on Tuesday, along with a separate disclosure that it has acquired a 51% stake in premium skincare brand Aminu.

Nykaa Q1 Results: Revenue, GMV and Profit rise across businesses

Consolidated gross merchandise value grew 34% year-on-year to Rs 5,590 crore, while revenue from operations rose 29% to Rs 2,782 crore. Gross profit came in at Rs 1,276 crore, up 33%, with margins expanding to 45.9% from 44.6% a year earlier. EBITDA grew 68% to Rs 236 crore, taking the margin to 8.5% from 6.5% in the year-ago quarter.

Nykaa Beauty Business: Retail expansion, quick commerce and House of Nykaa gain momentum

The beauty vertical’s GMV stood at Rs 4,105 crore for the quarter, with NSV growth of 29%, an acceleration from the mid-20s growth recorded in previous quarters.

Its retail footprint expanded to 324 stores across 105 cities, with total retail space up 29% year-on-year to about 3.3 lakh square feet.

GMV in the fashion business segment rose 53% year-on-year to Rs 1,471 crore, and net sales value grew 54% to Rs 451 crore.

Nykaa Now, the company’s quick-delivery service, expanded to 13 cities during the quarter and is expected to reach more than 25 cities by the end of FY2027, offering over 1,000 marquee brands with delivery in 30-60 minutes.

House of Nykaa, the company’s portfolio of owned beauty and fashion brands, scaled to an annualised GMV run rate of approximately Rs 3,758 crore, up 39% year-on-year, with NSV of Rs 550 crore for the quarter, a 36% increase.

“This quarter marked continued acceleration in our growth momentum and EBITDA margins, both reaching their highest levels in the last 12 quarters,” she said. “Our platform featured exciting new brand launches like Rare Beauty, one of the world’s largest celebrity beauty brands, already among the top 5 premium brands at Nykaa, SK-II, a Japanese high efficacy brand, and Judydoll, among our first Chinese beauty brands which is witnessing strong early traction among consumers. This also marks our first full quarter of operating nike.in in India, which has led to meaningful increase to our already growing fashion business. Our AI-led initiatives are beginning to create meaningful consumer experiences, with Virtual Closet already driving 2x higher conversion and AskNykaa, our conversational search engine, emerging as a trusted beauty advisor on the platform. We remain focused on building with discipline, innovation, and long-term value creation,” Falguni Nayar, Executive Chairperson, Founder and CEO of Nykaa, said.

Nykaa acquires 51% stake in Aminu to expand premium skincare portfolio

In a separate announcement, Nykaa said it had acquired a 51% stake in Aminu Wellness Private Limited, a dermocosmetic skincare brand founded in 2019 by Prachi Bhandari and Aman Mohunta.

The company said Aminu’s revenue had grown eightfold over three years to Rs 19 crore in FY26, and that the brand had remained profitable while being built without external funding.

Bhandari and Mohunta will continue to run Aminu’s operations, with Nykaa set to acquire the remaining 49% stake over the next few years under pre-agreed terms. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of the current financial year, subject to regulatory approvals.