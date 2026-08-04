The Trump administration may soon implement measures to make certain work programs less appealing for international students. In reality, international students are drawn to the US for both educational opportunities and the chance to gain work experience with American companies after finishing their studies. For that, the Curricular Practical Training (CPT) and Optional Practical Training (OPT) programs help international students to gain work experience while studying and also after completing their studies in the US.

However, the OPT program faces risks of elimination or could see substantial modification in the months ahead. Certain measures have already been implemented, and more are on the way, potentially disrupting study and work plans for many international students.

$100,000 Fee

Similar to the $100,000 petition fee for H-1B employers, the Trump administration is likely to introduce a $100,000 immigration fee on international students seeking to participate in the Optional Practical Training program after graduation, reported The Wall Street Journal. It is unclear whether the OPT employees, employers, or the universities will have to pay that amount.

Optional Practical Training (OPT) allows international students to work for 12 months in their field of study before or after completing their course requirements. STEM OPT extends this period by an additional 24 months for students in science, technology, engineering, or math fields.

Although there is no minimum or basic salary requirement, the US rules say that employers must provide OPT students with compensation comparable to that of US workers who perform similar duties and have similar educational and professional experience. Employers can also choose to cover other costs for OPT participants. These include housing, tuition waivers, and transportation.

Asking OPT workers to pay anything close to $100,000 is likely to place a heavy financial burden on students. This could discourage many from staying in the United States to gain work experience.

How Long Can Students Stay?

International students will no longer be allowed to stay in the US after studies based on the ‘Duration of Stay’ rule. Starting September 15, students will be given a ‘fixed period of stay‘ of up to four years. If students wish to work under CPT or OPT, including STEM OPT, they will have to apply for an ‘Extension of Stay’ — and approval is not guaranteed.

Also, international students and any accompanying F-2 dependents now have just 30 days to leave the United States after completing their program of study or their OPT period. This is down from the previous 60-day window.

Will OPT Earnings Be Taxed?

OPT workers may even find their earnings subject to taxes, which were exempted until now. Opponents argue that OPT gives US employers a financial incentive to hire recent foreign graduates over American workers because employers don’t have to pay certain payroll taxes on OPT employees.

Additionally, OPT workers are exempt from numerical caps, labor-market tests, or prevailing-wage standards. This means employers have no requirement to prioritize American applicants over OPT workers.

The Congress Approval Question

The biggest criticism against the OPT program is that it was never approved by Congress. Some opponents argue that the DHS lacks the authority to allow F-1 nonimmigrants to stay and work in the US after graduation, since, in their view, F-1 status is meant only for academic study. This argument, however, was rejected by the US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in Washington All. of Tech. Workers v. DHS.

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Bottomline

The OPT program has played a key role in shaping the US economy. In 2023-2024, OPT participation reached a record high, with estimates indicating over half a million foreign students engaged in paid training programs in the US. In the 2024–2025 academic year alone, international students contributed $42.9 billion to the US economy.

Discouraging international students from coming to the US may backfire in the long run. Losing easy access to international talent could hinder American companies, particularly startups and research-focused firms. This situation may also lead some international students to seek opportunities in countries with more favorable post-study work policies, like Canada, the UK, or Australia.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal, immigration, or financial advice. Immigration policies are subject to change, and readers are advised to consult official USCIS/DHS sources or a qualified immigration attorney before making any decisions. Financial Express Digital does not guarantee the accuracy of proposed policy changes, which remain unconfirmed until formal notification.