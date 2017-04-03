Spark Minda opens new plant in Mexico

Spark Minda, part of Ashok Minda group has opened a new facility in Mexico. The new facility will supply parts to the German manufacturer, Volkswagen. The new plant is located at Queretaro Industrial Park, Mexico and it is a part of Minda's KTSN Plastic Solutions, Germany. The new facility in Mexico has a total area of 8,500 square metre and has 130 employees. Also, the plant has a additional 5,000sq metre space for growth and is targeting annual sales of 450 Mio Pesos (USD 24 million) from 2017-18 onwards.

In a statement, company said: “The new facility of Minda KTSN Plastic Solutions Mexico is a part of Minda KTSN Plastic Solutions, Germany (Minda KTSN) which was established in 2007 to oversee the European operations.”

The green field facility at Mexico is specialised in manufacturing interior components such as glove box and panel parts for Volkswagen.

Commenting on the development, Spark Minda, Ashok Minda,Group Chairman & Group CEO Ashok Minda said the new plant showed clear commitment of the Group for the expansion of its activities in the region.

Spark Minda, part ofAshok Minda Group is one of the leading manufacturers of automotive components in the automotive industry. The company manufactures security systems, wiring harness, instrument clusters, sensors, die casting and interiors such as glove box etc for the two-wheeler, three wheeler, four wheeler and off road vehicles in India and across the world.

