Maruti Suzuki updates its Smartplay infotainment systems, introduces Android Auto for all cars

Maruti Suzuki Smartplay infotainment systemsMaruti Suzuki had introduced a new Smartplay touchscreen infotainment system with the Baleno, which later on also became a part of the Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza and the S-Cross, it did have one limitation. Although the system had all the features such as Bluetooth connectivity, navigation via SD card and more, it supported only Apple CarPlay. The two vehicles which were introduced with Android Auto as well were the the Ignis and the recently launched Dzire. Now, however, Maruti Suzuki will add Android Auto through an update which is a 2.5 GB software available at no extra cost on the cars that missed out this feature.

Whether Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, this system enables a user to mirror some of the features of their smartphone through a USB cable enhancing the connected driving experience in a vehicle. Moreover, in India, Android based phones have a larger popularity due to its cheaper starting price compared to the starting price of Apple products. This update would enable potential buyers to also think about Maruti Suzuki cars which no longer have this limitation. Hyundai, for example, offers Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Mirrorlink in the Elite i20, while the Baleno had only Apple CarPlay, until now. The update also gets a new navigation software with updated maps as well.

Along with Android Auto, the existing features would remain which includes Bluetooth, AM-FM, Aux-in, 'intuitive' playback management,, navigation with saved destination, route customisation and this system can also be operated via voice commands