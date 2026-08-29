How Germany’s big three are splitting the Indian luxury car pie

Audi will soon launch the new driver-focused Q3, BMW is focusing on back-seat comfort, and Mercedes-Benz is making cars for style-conscious buyers who treat their car as a high-visibility urban statement.

With Audi’s preview of the third-generation Q3 ahead of its festive season launch, the arrival of the stretched BMW X1 Long Wheelbase (LWB), and Mercedes-Benz aiming to launch the new GLA next year, a unique trend is emerging in the entry-luxury car space – Germany’s big three are no longer fighting for the same customer, but are carving a unique space in the customer’s mind.

Audi Q3: Driver’s delight

While ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ is BMW’s global slogan, it is Audi that appears to be focusing on this trait. The upcoming Q3, to be assembled in India, is expected to retain the proven 2.0-litre TFSI turbo-petrol engine (190 hp, 320 Nm) with minor modifications, but what makes it truly a driver’s car is the Quattro all-wheel drive, unlike the petrol variants of the GLA and X1 LWB that are front-wheel drive cars (the GLA diesel is all-wheel drive).

Having driven this powertrain, its strength lies in effortless acceleration – sprinting from 0-100 km/h in a rapid 7.3 seconds with precise steering feedback. While Audi has comprehensively changed the exterior (see photos) with a clean centre console and column-mounted gear selector, it keeps its enthusiast heart intact. Its target customer now is an affluent person who loves driving and appreciates punchy performance over rear-seat space. The current Q3 is priced Rs 43.67 lakh, and the new one is expected to be equally competitive.

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BMW X1 LWB: The lounge

If Ingolstadt is playing the driver’s card well, Munich is correctly reading the pulse of the Indian customer. Recognising that a large chunk of entry-luxury buyers loves the rear seat, BMW has stretched the X1’s wheelbase to 2,800 mm (up 108 mm), delivering rear legroom that rivals an X3.

But along with the customer, ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ has also taken the backseat. Its 1.5-litre petrol unit, while powerful (156 hp, and 0-100 km/h in 9.3 seconds), doesn’t have the punch of the Q3. Other driver-focused features such as paddle shifters, Sport mode, and all-wheel drive are also missing. But as an executive lounge, the X1 LWB, priced starting Rs 49.9 lakh, is unmatched – proven by its electric cousin iX1 LWB that has become India’s largest selling luxury EV.

Mercedes-Benz GLA: The status

Having phased out the A-Class sedan and EQA, the GLA, priced Rs 51.8 lakh onwards, is the gateway to Mercedes-Benz. It doesn’t have the massive rear knee stretch of the X1 LWB, but its cab-forward stance, turbine air vents, and MBUX digital screen give it undeniable cabin prestige. It is designed for style-conscious buyers who treat their car as a high-visibility urban statement.

The Motobahn verdict

The entry-luxury game is no longer about which German brand is building the ‘best’ compact crossover SUV. BMW built a back-seat lounge, Mercedes-Benz crafted a luxury lifestyle apartment that will be upgraded in 2027, and Audi is keeping the driver’s car alive.