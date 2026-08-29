How Sierra drove Tata sales, but at the cost of Curvv

The Sierra has added 50,000 units to Tata’s volumes, but sales of the Curvv tank.

Even six months after its launch, the novelty of the Tata Sierra hasn’t worn off. When we drove it through Delhi’s busy arterial roads recently, it turned heads, with people checking out its triple-screen dashboard and continuous rear-glass illusion.

It continues to appeal across generations – bringing back nostalgic memories for Gen X while capturing tech-focused Millennials and Gen Z with its lounge-like cabin, airy glass area, and 12-speaker JBL audio system.

But has this people-magnet also powered Tata Motors’ balance sheet?

Sierra drives Tata’s sales growth

The latest sales data shows it has, but with some cannibalisation. Between January and July 2026, Tata Motors sold 441,520 cars, a robust 42.7% growth over 309,488 cars it sold during the same period in 2025, and the Sierra was the largest contributor with 49,747 units, accounting for 37.7% of Tata’s total incremental expansion.

But a closer look reveals that this expansion wasn’t entirely additive, and the Sierra appears to have taken a chunk of sales from the similarly-priced Curvv.

While the Punch (45,252 extra units in January-July 2026 over January-July 2025) and Nexon (35,545 extra units) continued their upward trajectory, and sales of the flagship Harrier more than doubled from 9,510 units to 21,256 units, the Curvv crashed from 20,632 units to 11,556 units. Buyers in the midsize crossover SUV segment preferred the Sierra’s spacious seating, massive 622-litre boot, and class-leading 2,730 mm wheelbase over the coupe-SUV styling of the Curvv.

Furthermore, until now, the Sierra has relied entirely on its petrol and diesel variants. On the road, the 1.5 Hyperion turbo-petrol impresses with strong acceleration past 100 km/h, while the Kryojet turbo-diesel delivers solid top-end performance for long highway runs. Even then, supply-side bottlenecks kept monthly dispatches capped in the 6,000-7,000 range, allowing its primary rival, the Kia Seltos, to stay ahead with steady 10,000-plus monthly dispatches.

But that dynamic can shift with the launch of the Sierra EV. Boasting a 75-kWh battery (also a 63-kWh option), a dual-motor setup generating a monstrous 306 PS and 504 Nm of torque, and a real-world range of 450-500 km, Tata has entered a space where competitors like the Seltos have no direct electric counter.

Sierra EV packs serious punch

Testing the EV on the Dwarka Expressway reveals sports-car-like acceleration – blistering through a claimed 0-100 km/h sprint in just 5.8 seconds. While its heavy battery setup shows up on speed breakers and sharp turns, and wind noise is noticeable at high speeds, its instant overtaking torque and tech-laden cabin give the Sierra serious firepower.

As supplier component bottlenecks ease ahead of the festive season and Sierra EV dispatches gather pace, the Sierra is not only expected to give Tata Motors a further sales boost, but can also close the gap on segment leaders.

(The Sierra EV is priced Rs 18.79-26.48 lakh, and the Sierra ICE Rs 11.49-21.29 lakh. The Curvv EV is priced Rs 16.99-19.49 lakh, and the Curvv ICE Rs 9.76-19.16 lakh.)