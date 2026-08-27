Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle business is now TATA.CARS     

The company is targeting 20% market share and 30% EV penetration by 2030

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) today announced a new brand identity TATA.CARS, alongside a new logo, which will be displayed across its retail network, service touch points, digital platforms and social media handles. The company, however, will retain the Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. nomenclature for investor, regulatory and statutory communications.

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Speaking at the launch of the new brand identity, Vivek Srivatsa, chief commercial officer of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, also outlined its business goals. “We have a clear ambition to reach 20% market share and 30% EV penetration within our portfolio by 2030. Over the past few years, TMPV has been on an upward growth trajectory and has become a clear number two in the category,” he said. The company currently has a 14% retail market share.

The rebranding move comes less than a year after Tata Motors split its passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles businesses into two separate, independently listed entities in October last year. Srivatsa pointed out that this was the right time to reboot the brand, considering Indian consumers are progressing in terms of their careers, growth ambitions and lifestyles.

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“Today’s generation of Indian consumers is very different from earlier generations. They are well informed, and demand better from brands,” said Srivatsa. The company also unveiled a new brand promise, “nothing’s too far” which indicates that no dream or aspiration should be too far for Indian consumers. The rebrand is also an endeavour to create a more connected, consistent and seamless experience across every stage of customer engagement, from discovery and purchase to ownership and future mobility services.

With the festive season nearly here, Srivatsa is upbeat about the company’s outlook, noting that the GST 2.0 impact still continues and all indications are positive. “Most of our products are in major demand today. We have a lean, mean product portfolio with offerings across segments. In each segment, our cars are in the top three,” he said.