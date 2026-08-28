EV car sales cross 2-lakh mark in 8 months, penetration rises to 6.2%

India’s electric passenger vehicle registrations crossed 212,000 units in the first eight months of 2026, surpassing full-year 2025 sales as expanding automaker portfolios and rising model availability accelerate mainstream EV adoption.

Retail sales of electric passenger vehicles have crossed the 2-lakh mark for the first time in a calendar year, with registrations reaching 212,191 units in the first eight months of 2026, according to Vahan data, as a wider choice of models and increasing participation from both established and new automakers drive adoption of electric cars.

The eight-month sales figure is already 8.4% higher than the 195,802 electric passenger vehicles registered during the entire calendar year 2025.

The increase in EV sales has also translated into a higher share of electric vehicles in the overall passenger vehicle market. EVs accounted for 6.2% of total passenger vehicle registrations between January and August 2026, compared with 4.3% in the full calendar year 2025. Total passenger vehicle registrations stood at around 3.42 million during the first eight months of 2026.

Industry executives said the increase in the number of models available across price segments has been an important factor behind the faster adoption of electric cars. The expansion of EV portfolios by established manufacturers such as Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, the entry of Maruti Suzuki into the segment and the arrival of new players such as VinFast have given consumers more choices, they said.

“The market is moving from an early-adopter phase towards a more mainstream phase as consumers now have more options across segments and price points,” an industry executive said.

The increase in fuel prices and concerns among consumers about the long-term impact of E20 petrol on internal-combustion engine vehicles have also contributed to interest in alternative powertrains, sector experts said. However, they added that purchase economics, charging infrastructure and the availability of models suited to different consumer requirements will remain key to sustaining EV adoption.

Tata remains largest player

Tata Motors continues to dominate the country’s electric passenger vehicle market, with 83,254 registrations during January-August, giving it a 39.2% share of the segment. However, its share is being challenged as newer models from competing manufacturers enter the market.

Mahindra Electric was the second-largest player with 48,771 registrations, accounting for around 23% of the market, while JSW MG Motor India recorded 42,359 units, taking its share to about 20%.

Together, Tata Motors, Mahindra and JSW MG accounted for 82.2% of all electric passenger vehicle registrations during the first eight months of 2026.

The competitive landscape, however, is beginning to broaden. Maruti Suzuki recorded 9,345 EV registrations during the period, while VinFast, which has recently started operations in India, recorded 9,329 units. Hyundai registered 4,028 units and Kia 3,863 units.

BYD, which has been selling electric vehicles in India for several years, recorded 4,740 registrations.

The growing participation of global automakers is also visible in the premium segment. BMW recorded 3,053 electric vehicle registrations in the first eight months, followed by Mercedes-Benz with 1,156 and Volvo with 293.

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Tesla, which entered the Indian market last year, has recorded 449 registrations so far.

While the overall EV market is expanding rapidly, industry executives said the market remains concentrated in a handful of manufacturers and models. The next phase of growth is likely to depend on how quickly automakers introduce products in mass-market segments and whether EVs can become competitive with petrol and hybrid vehicles on upfront cost as well as total cost of ownership.

