Tata Motors regains ground in EV market

Tata Motors’ EV market share rebounded to 41.5% in July as new product launches across multiple price points helped it outpace overall market growth.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPVL) is regaining ground in the electric vehicle (EV) market as a broader product portfolio is helping it grow faster than the market, reversing the share erosion it suffered during the rapid expansion of rivals.

According to Vahan registration data, Tata Motors’ EV registrations rose to 14,262 units in July, up 11% from 12,853 units in June and more than double the 6,697 units registered in July 2025. Its market share rose to 41.5% in July from 38.2% in June and a low of 36.2% in March.

The recovery has come as the overall EV market has expanded sharply rather than because competing manufacturers have seen a significant fall in volumes. The market grew to 34,390 units in July from 17,930 units a year earlier, while Tata’s registrations more than doubled over the same period. JSW MG’s share, meanwhile, fell to 17.2% in July from 25.7% in January, even as its monthly registrations remained broadly around 5,900 units. Mahindra has emerged as Tata’s strongest challenger, with a 23.4% share in July.

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Multi-Segment Portfolio

Tata’s product interventions have been central to the recovery. The company launched the facelifted Punch EV in February, followed by the Tiago EV facelift in May and the Sierra EV in June, giving it a wider range across price points and vehicle segments.

“Tata has continued to offer EVs across segments, from the Tiago and Punch to the Nexon and now the Sierra. This gives it a wider addressable market compared with several newer competitors,” said an industry expert.

This breadth is becoming more important as competition intensifies. Mahindra, JSW MG and other manufacturers have expanded their EV portfolios, but several newer models are positioned at around Rs 15 lakh and above. Tata continues to have products at the more affordable end through the Tiago and Punch, while also competing in the larger SUV segments.

The company is also benefiting from an established EV customer base and greater familiarity with its technology, charging ecosystem and ownership experience. Tata has sought to strengthen the ownership proposition further through measures such as battery-related lifetime warranty assurances.

Record Sales Performance

The company said its improving market share reflected the strength of its portfolio, product interventions and growing customer adoption. It recorded more than 34,000 EV wholesales in the first quarter of FY27, its highest-ever quarterly EV volume, and crossed 15,000 units in monthly sales in July for the first time.

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“Strong growth in enquiries, bookings and retails reflects rising customer confidence in EVs,” a TMPVL spokesperson said.

The recovery, however, could prove difficult to sustain as the next wave of competition builds. Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Hyundai are adding capacity, while JSW MG and VinFast are expanding their product portfolios.