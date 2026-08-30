New models to boost e-scooters

The launch of the Ather Konarc at ₹99,999 marks a major shift in India’s two-wheeler market as electric scooters disrupt the traditional dominance of 110cc and 125cc petrol models.

New launches in the coming months promise to accelerate sales of electric scooters, a trend already visible in India’s two-wheeler market. The first launch happened on Saturday, when Ather rode in the Konarc priced at Rs 99,999. Built on Ather’s new EL platform — short for Enlightened — it is a next-generation EV product designed for the mass market, which aims to pull customers from petrol leaders like the Honda Activa.

The Konarc will soon be joined by Simple Energy’s family-focused Simple Wave, Honda’s made-in-India QC3, the high-performance Ultraviolette Tesseract, and Yamaha’s expanding electric scooter portfolio. Together, these new launches across entry, family and premium brackets are expected to give overall electric scooter sales a major boost.

Scooters sales trends so far this financial year (April-July FY27) reveal a clear pattern – electric scooters are consistently moving up the ranks and taking over the mid-tier of national charts. While the Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter maintain overall market leadership, petrol bestsellers have seen plateauing growth.

Activa dispatches are dropping 13% year-on-year in July.

In contrast, electric models have firmly taken over the upper-middle ranks of the top 10. The TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak sold nearly 350,000 units combined between April and July, outselling popular 125cc petrol models such as the TVS Ntorq. The Chetak registered a 307% surge in July to touch 47,184 units, while the iQube set a record with 59,386 units in July alone. Further down, Ather’s Rizta drove steady growth, lifting Ather’s cumulative four-month presence to over 88,000 units.

“We are seeing a structural shift in urban two-wheeler buying,” said a senior two-wheeler market analyst working with one of the Big 4 consultancy firms. “Electric scooters are no longer limited to early adopters. Practical family-oriented electric scooters are replacing 110cc and 125cc petrol scooters in top 10 charts, and upcoming launches like the Ather Konarc will only accelerate that shift.”

Beyond product launches, he added, the shift towards electric scooters is also happening because of their far lower total cost of ownership (TCO). “With fuel prices remaining elevated – thanks in part due to the crude oil volatility from the ongoing Middle East conflict, which has pushed fence-sitting buyers towards experimenting with EVs – and charging at home costing a fraction of filling petrol, daily riders covering 30-40 km can recover an electric scooter’s upfront price premium within 12-18 months.”

Furthermore, legacy giants like TVS and Bajaj have scaled their specialised EV dealership networks into tier-2 and tier-3 cities, dismantling range and service anxieties that once restricted adoption only to big cities. As charging ecosystems expand alongside these distribution footprints, electric scooters are set to capture an even larger share of overall two-wheeler volume.