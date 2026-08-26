Hyundai Motor’s 2030 plan on track

Over one-fifth of 100 global car launches by decade end to be in India

Hyundai Motor is doubling down on India as part of its global product offensive, reaffirming plans to launch or refresh 26 vehicles in the country by 2030 as the South Korean automaker targets more than 100 new and refreshed vehicles globally over the same period.

The 26-product India roadmap, was first announced by Hyundai Motor India mid last tear and was reaffirmed as part of its latest global product strategy during the Hyundai Motor India Investor Day in October last year.

During its 2026 CEO Investor Day in Seoul on Wednesday, the South Korean automaker laid out the global roadmap for 58 launches in North America, 49 in South Korea, 41 in Europe, 26 in India and 22 in China, with some models overlapping across markets.

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For India, the plan comprises seven all-new nameplates, six full model changes, six derivatives and seven facelifts or product enhancements. The new nameplates will take Hyundai into segments where it does not currently have a presence, including MPVs and off-road-focused SUVs.

The latest global roadmap provides more details on the products coming to India.

Expanding Local SUV Lineup

Hyundai said it will expand its SUV portfolio, beginning with an all-new electric SUV in the fourth quarter. The model, which has been localised and designed for India, will feature a next-generation infotainment system and Level 2 assisted-driving technology. The company will also introduce a new internal-combustion-engine-powered mid-size SUV in the country.

In India, Hyundai Motor will expand its SUV lineup, starting with the launch of an all-new electric SUV in the fourth quarter.

The broader global product offensive includes the all-new Elantra, Ioniq 3, Tucson and Tucson Hybrid, as well as the first Santa Fe extended-range electric vehicle (EREV). The new Santa Fe EREV is scheduled to arrive in the first half of 2027 and is expected to offer more than 600 miles of total range. It will be built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama in the US.

India is also expected to play a bigger role in Hyundai’s manufacturing and export strategy. The company plans to add 1.27 million units of manufacturing capacity globally by 2030, including 320,000 units in India. Other additions include 500,000 units in North America, 250,000 units across completely knocked-down assembly sites and 200,000 units in South Korea.

Sourcing and Production Push

Hyundai said its Indian manufacturing facilities currently have annual production capacity of 1.1 million units. The company plans to increase sourcing from India, targeting 90% local vehicle content by 2030, supported by a supplier base of more than 1,400 local companies and more than 900 local engineers. It also plans to export around 30% of its Indian production by 2030 to markets across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and South America.

The product push forms part of Hyundai Motor India’s broader Rs 45,000-crore investment plan for FY26-30, covering manufacturing, electrification, future mobility and product development. The company has set a target of achieving more than 15% domestic market share by FY30.

Hyundai’s India strategy will span multiple powertrains, including internal combustion engines, CNG, hybrids and electric vehicles. The company is also preparing to expand its premium presence through Genesis, Hyundai Motor Group’s luxury brand, which is planned to enter India in the coming years.

The expanded product pipeline comes as Hyundai seeks to strengthen its position in the increasingly competitive Indian passenger vehicle market. The company’s 26-product roadmap is intended to broaden its portfolio beyond its existing core models and address new segments while increasing the contribution of SUVs and electrified vehicles.